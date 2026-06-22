Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Landscape to Evolve at a CAGR of 12.4% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Therapies and Expanding Patient Eligibility Drive Growth | DelveInsight

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of hematologic malignancies, advances in transplant techniques, donor matching technologies, and supportive care have significantly improved transplant outcomes, expanding the eligible patient population. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as OTL-203 (Orchard Therapeutics), Orca-T (Orca Biosystems), Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab) (Actinium Pharmaceuticals), and others will further fuel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Summary

The total market size of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation treatment in the 7MM in 2025 was approximately USD 910 million .

. The US hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market accounted for the largest market share in 2025, i.e., 61% as compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market.

as compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market. The total number of HSCT procedures in the 7MM was around 55,000 cases in 2025, reflecting a substantial clinical burden and the growing reliance on advanced transplant approaches for managing complex hematologic conditions across major markets.

cases in 2025, reflecting a substantial clinical burden and the growing reliance on advanced transplant approaches for managing complex hematologic conditions across major markets. Leading hematopoietic stem cell transplantation companies, such as Orchard Therapeutics, Orca Biosystems, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regimmune, and others, are developing new hematopoietic stem cell transplantation treatment drugs that can be available in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new hematopoietic stem cell transplantation treatment drugs that can be available in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market in the coming years. The promising hematopoietic stem cell transplantation therapies in clinical trials include OTL-203, Orca-T, Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab), MaaT033, Iberdomide, RGI-2001, and others.

and others. In 2036, Orca-T is projected to generate the highest revenue among emerging HSCT therapies in the 7MM.

Discover the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market share by 2036 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hematopoietic-stem-cell-transplantation-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market

Increasing Prevalence of Hematologic Disorders: The rising incidence of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, aplastic anemia, and inherited blood disorders is driving demand for HSCT as a potentially curative treatment option.

The rising incidence of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, aplastic anemia, and inherited blood disorders is driving demand for HSCT as a potentially curative treatment option. Expansion of HSCT Indications: Growing clinical evidence supporting HSCT in both malignant and non-malignant diseases has broadened its application, increasing the number of eligible patients worldwide.

Growing clinical evidence supporting HSCT in both malignant and non-malignant diseases has broadened its application, increasing the number of eligible patients worldwide. Advancements in Transplant Technologies: Innovations in stem cell sourcing, graft engineering, conditioning regimens, and supportive care have improved transplant outcomes and reduced procedure-related complications.

Innovations in stem cell sourcing, graft engineering, conditioning regimens, and supportive care have improved transplant outcomes and reduced procedure-related complications. Growing Adoption of Alternative Donor Transplants: The increasing use of haploidentical, matched-unrelated, and cord blood transplants has expanded donor availability, enabling more patients to undergo HSCT.

The increasing use of haploidentical, matched-unrelated, and cord blood transplants has expanded donor availability, enabling more patients to undergo HSCT. Expected Launch of Emerging HSCT Drugs: The dynamics of the HSCT market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as OTL-203 (Orchard Therapeutics), Orca-T (Orca Biosystems), Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab) (Actinium Pharmaceuticals), MaaT033 (MaaT Pharma), Iberdomide (Bristol-Myers Squibb), RGI-2001 (Regimmune), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the integration with next-generation cellular and immune therapies, such as CAR T cells and post-transplant maintenance strategies, creates potential for synergistic or sequential treatment paradigms.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Analysis

Current hematopoietic stem cell transplantation strategies primarily depend on conditioning regimens and supportive pharmacological therapies.

Key approved products in this space include T reosulfan, Omidubicel-onlv, Exagamglogene autotemcel, UM171-expanded CD34+ dorocubicel, Motixafortide, MABCAMPATH, and THYMOGLOBULIN .

. However, despite these advancements, issues such as graft failure and transplant-associated complications continue to limit long-term outcomes, highlighting the need for more effective and durable HSCT innovations.

A new generation of investigational therapies, including OTL-203, Orca-T, Iomab-B, and MaaT033 , is transforming the HSCT landscape. By incorporating advanced conditioning strategies, engineered cellular products, and microbiome-focused interventions, these emerging therapies have the potential to broaden treatment options and further advance the field of transplantation.

, is transforming the HSCT landscape. By incorporating advanced conditioning strategies, engineered cellular products, and microbiome-focused interventions, these emerging therapies have the potential to broaden treatment options and further advance the field of transplantation. Nevertheless, substantial unmet needs remain. Disease relapse continues to be the leading cause of death among patients with high-risk malignancies, often linked to measurable residual disease (MRD) before transplantation and mechanisms of immune evasion.

In addition, both acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease remain major contributors to long-term morbidity, frequently necessitating extended immunosuppressive therapy because of the absence of well-established maintenance approaches.

Consequently, there is a pressing need for novel therapies capable of sustaining long-term remission while effectively reducing the risk of steroid-refractory and other severe transplant-related complications.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Competitive Landscape

Some of the HSCT drugs under development include OTL-203 (Orchard Therapeutics), Orca-T (Orca Biosystems), Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab) (Actinium Pharmaceuticals), MaaT033 (MaaT Pharma), Iberdomide (Bristol-Myers Squibb), RGI-2001 (Regimmune), and others.

Orchard Therapeutics' OTL-203 is a Phase III investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)-based gene therapy being developed for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler syndrome (MPS-IH). Administered as a one-time treatment, it is designed to provide long-term enzyme expression throughout the body and central nervous system, to address both physical and neurocognitive disease manifestations while potentially overcoming the challenges associated with allogeneic HSCT.

Orca Bio's Orca-T is an investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy being studied for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies, including acute leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes. The therapy consists of highly purified hematopoietic stem cells, regulatory T cells, and conventional T cells sourced from matched related or unrelated donors. The U.S. FDA has granted Orca-T both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Orphan Drug designation for reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or death in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Iomab-B is a first-in-class targeted radiotherapeutic agent developed to expand access to potentially curative bone marrow transplantation (BMT). By selectively eliminating CD45-expressing blood cancer cells, immune cells, and bone marrow stem cells, it aims to facilitate successful transplantation while minimizing treatment-related toxicity. Clinical studies involving more than 400 patients have demonstrated its ability to improve access to BMT, enhance survival outcomes, and maintain tolerability. These findings include results from the Phase III SIERRA trial evaluating patients aged 55 years and older with active, relapsed, or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) market @ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Analysis

Recent Developments in the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market

In April 2026, Orca Bio announced that the FDA had prolonged the review period for its Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of Orca-T for patients with hematologic malignancies. The revised Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been set for July 6, 2026.

announced that the FDA had prolonged the review period for its Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of Orca-T for patients with hematologic malignancies. The revised Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been set for July 6, 2026. In December 2025, the FDA approved OMISIRGE for a second indication in Severe Aplastic Anemia, making it the first cellular therapy licensed for this condition and expanding use to patients aged 6 years and older following reduced intensity conditioning when a compatible donor is not available.

What is Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation?

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), also known as a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, is a medical procedure used to replace damaged, diseased, or dysfunctional blood-forming stem cells with healthy hematopoietic stem cells. These stem cells, obtained from the bone marrow, peripheral blood, or umbilical cord blood of the patient or a donor, can regenerate the entire blood and immune system. HSCT is widely used in the treatment of various hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, as well as certain inherited blood disorders, immune deficiencies, and autoimmune diseases. The procedure typically involves high-dose chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy to eliminate diseased cells before the infusion of healthy stem cells, which subsequently engraft in the bone marrow and restore normal blood cell production and immune function. HSCT has become a cornerstone of curative therapy for many life-threatening hematological conditions, significantly improving patient survival and long-term outcomes.

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Epidemiology Segmentation

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hematopoietic stem cell transplantation patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, in EU4 and the UK, HSCT procedures were categorized by transplant type, with autologous HSCT accounting for 15,000 cases and allogeneic HSCT comprising 11,500 cases, highlighting the utilization of both transplant approaches across the region.

The hematopoietic stem cell transplantation treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Cases

HSCT Cases by Indication

HSCT Cases by Type

HSCT Cases by Age

HSCT Cases by Source

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market CAGR 12.4 % Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size in 2025 USD 910 Million Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Companies Orchard Therapeutics, Orca Biosystems, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, MaaT Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regimmune, Medac GmbH, Medexus Pharma, Gamida Cell, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ExCellThera, Ayrmid Pharma, BioLineRx, Sanofi, and others Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapies OTL-203, Orca-T, Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab), MaaT033, Iberdomide, RGI-2001, GRAFAPEX/TRECONDI, OMISIRGE, CASGEVY, ZEMCELPRO, APHEXDA, MabCampath, THYMOGLOBULIN, and others

Scope of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Patient Population Forecast

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Therapeutics Market Size

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Pipeline Analysis

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size and Trends

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Opportunity

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what cells are used for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation @ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Key Insights 2 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report Introduction 3 HSCT Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of HSCT by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of HSCT by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Types of HSCT 6.3 Procedure of HSCT 6.4 Indications for HSCT 6.5 Complications and Side Effects Associated With HSCT 6.6 Treatment and Management 6.7 Treatment Algorithm 6.8 Treatment Guidelines for HSCT 7 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.2.1 HSCT Cases 8.2.2 HSCT Cases by Indication 8.2.3 HSCT Cases by Type 8.2.4 HSCT Cases by Age 8.2.5 HSCT Cases by Source 8.3 Total HSCT Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 HSCT Cases in the US 8.4.2 HSCT Cases by Indication in the US 8.4.3 HSCT Cases by Type in the US 8.4.4 HSCT Cases by Age in the US 8.4.5 HSCT Cases by Source in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed HSCT Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed HSCT Drugs 10.2 Treosulfan (GRAFAPEX/ TRECONDI): Medac GmbH/ Medexus Pharma 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trial 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Omidubicel-onlv (OMISIRGE): Gamida Cell 10.4 Exagamglogene autotemcel (CASGEVY): Vertex Pharmaceuticals 10.5 UM171-expanded CD34 + dorocubicel (ZEMCELPRO): ExCellThera 10.6 Motixafortide (APHEXDA): Ayrmid Pharma/ BioLineRx 10.7 MabCampath: Sanofi 10.8 Anti-human thymocyte immunoglobulin (THYMOGLOBULIN): Sanofi List to be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging HSCT Drugs 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs 11.2 OTL-203: Orchard Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development Activity 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Orca-T: Orca Biosystems 11.4 Iomab-B (I-131 apamistamab): Actinium Pharmaceuticals 11.5 MaaT033: MaaT Pharma 11.6 Iberdomide: Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.7 RGI-2001: Regimmune List to be continued in the report…. 12 HSCT Market – 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of HSCT in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of HSCT by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of HSCT in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of HSCT by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size 12.9 Japan Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Size 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Reimbursement Scenario in HSCT 17 Bibliography 18 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Market Report Methodology

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