Lumbar Disc Herniation Market is Projected to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2036 as Novel Therapies and Minimally Invasive Treatments are Gaining Momentum | DelveInsight

The lumbar disc herniation market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036), owing to the launch of emerging therapies and devices, including STA-363 (Stayable Therapeutics), Triojection (SpinaFX Medical), PerQdisc (Spinal Stabilization Technologies), DISC care (NEOS Surgery), and others, and healthcare spending in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, lumbar disc herniation emerging drugs and devices, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Summary

The market size for lumbar disc herniation was found to be USD 27 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest lumbar disc herniation treatment market size, approximately 42% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total number of prevalent cases of lumbar disc herniation in the 7MM was nearly 7.9 million cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period.

cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecasted period. Leading lumbar disc herniation companies, such as Stayable Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SpinaFX Medical, Spinal Stabilization Technologies, NEOS Surgery, and others, are developing new lumbar disc herniation treatment drugs and devices that can be available in the lumbar disc herniation market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new lumbar disc herniation treatment drugs and devices that can be available in the lumbar disc herniation market in the coming years. The promising lumbar disc herniation therapies and devices in clinical trials include STA-363, Condoliase (SI-6603), Triojection, PerQdisc, DISC care, and others.

Discover lumbar disc herniation new treatment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lumbar-disc-herniation-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Lumbar Disc Herniation Market

Rising Prevalence of Lumbar Disc Herniation and Chronic Low Back Pain: The increasing incidence of lumbar disc herniation, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and occupational strain, is expanding the patient pool. Chronic low back pain remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, fueling sustained demand for effective treatment options.

The increasing incidence of lumbar disc herniation, driven by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and occupational strain, is expanding the patient pool. Chronic low back pain remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, fueling sustained demand for effective treatment options. Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques: Technological innovations such as microdiscectomy, endoscopic spine surgery, and image-guided procedures are improving clinical outcomes while reducing recovery time and hospital stays. These advancements are encouraging greater adoption of surgical treatment among eligible patients.

Technological innovations such as microdiscectomy, endoscopic spine surgery, and image-guided procedures are improving clinical outcomes while reducing recovery time and hospital stays. These advancements are encouraging greater adoption of surgical treatment among eligible patients. Robust Clinical Pipeline and Ongoing Research Activities: Some of the emerging therapies and devices in the lumbar disc herniation pipeline include STA-363 (Stayable Therapeutics), Condoliase (SI-6603) (Seikagaku Corporation/Ferring Pharmaceuticals), Triojection (SpinaFX Medical), PerQdisc (Spinal Stabilization Technologies), DISC care (NEOS Surgery), and others.

Some of the emerging therapies and devices in the lumbar disc herniation pipeline include (Stayable Therapeutics), (Seikagaku Corporation/Ferring Pharmaceuticals), (SpinaFX Medical), (Spinal Stabilization Technologies), (NEOS Surgery), and others. Advancements in AI and Precision Diagnostics: Advances in artificial intelligence, imaging technologies, and predictive analytics are creating opportunities to improve diagnosis, patient stratification, and treatment selection. Personalized treatment algorithms may enhance clinical outcomes by identifying the most appropriate intervention based on individual patient characteristics and disease progression patterns.

Download the report to understand the top emerging lumbar disc herniation devices @ Lumbar Disc Herniation Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that the lumbar disc herniation treatment landscape is expected to evolve toward more personalized and less invasive interventions. Emerging regenerative therapies, innovative decompression procedures, and next-generation spinal implants aim to improve functional outcomes while minimizing recovery time.

DelveInsight's Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology, treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies and devices, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Analysis

The current treatment paradigm for lumbar disc herniation includes conservative care, pharmacological management, minimally invasive procedures, and surgical interventions, with therapeutic decisions guided by symptom intensity, neurological impairment, and patient response to initial treatment.

Conservative therapy remains the preferred first-line strategy and typically consists of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, muscle relaxants, brief corticosteroid regimens, physical therapy, lifestyle modifications, and activity adjustment . These approaches successfully alleviate symptoms in a substantial proportion of patients.

. These approaches successfully alleviate symptoms in a substantial proportion of patients. Although clinical management strategies have advanced considerably, pharmacological options remain limited because existing medications primarily focus on symptom control rather than addressing the underlying disc degeneration.

Condoliase (SI-6603) , developed by Seikagaku Corporation, is currently the only approved drug specifically indicated for LDH. Approved in Japan, it is administered as a single intradiscal injection that lowers intradiscal pressure by selectively degrading glycosaminoglycans within the nucleus pulposus.

, developed by Seikagaku Corporation, is currently the only approved drug specifically indicated for LDH. Approved in Japan, it is administered as a single intradiscal injection that lowers intradiscal pressure by selectively degrading glycosaminoglycans within the nucleus pulposus. While Condoliase has demonstrated significant clinical efficacy and offers a minimally invasive alternative to surgery, no pharmacological therapies have yet been approved for LDH in either the United States or Europe, where management continues to rely on conservative treatment, interventional pain procedures, and surgical intervention.

Nevertheless, the development pipeline is progressing, with Stayble Therapeutics' STA363 emerging as a promising investigational intradiscal therapy intended to induce localized fibrosis and deliver durable pain relief following a single injection.

emerging as a promising investigational intradiscal therapy intended to induce localized fibrosis and deliver durable pain relief following a single injection. In parallel with pharmaceutical innovation, advances in medical devices and minimally invasive technologies are reshaping the LDH treatment landscape.

Commercially available solutions include hydrodiscectomy systems such as SpineJet PercResector and MicroResector; endoscopic platforms including iLESSYS Biportal, TESSYS, VERTEBRIS, WishBone, and SPINETIP; laser-assisted decompression technologies based on PLDD platforms ; percutaneous discectomy devices such as Dekompressor, NUCLEOTOME, SpineWand, DISKOM, HERNIATOME, Disc-FX, and MaxDisc; annular closure systems including the FDA-approved BARRICAID; non-invasive spinal decompression technologies; and minimally invasive surgical instruments such as the CONCORDE Clear MIS Discectomy Device.

such as SpineJet PercResector and MicroResector; including iLESSYS Biportal, TESSYS, VERTEBRIS, WishBone, and SPINETIP; ; such as Dekompressor, NUCLEOTOME, SpineWand, DISKOM, HERNIATOME, Disc-FX, and MaxDisc; including the FDA-approved BARRICAID; such as the CONCORDE Clear MIS Discectomy Device. The emerging device pipeline is also expanding, led by TrioInjection from SpinaFX Medical, which has secured FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for pivotal clinical studies, along with DISC care from NEOS Surgery, an investigational annular closure implant developed to lower the risk of recurrent disc herniation.

from SpinaFX Medical, which has secured FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for pivotal clinical studies, along with from NEOS Surgery, an investigational annular closure implant developed to lower the risk of recurrent disc herniation. Overall, while conservative management and microdiscectomy remain the established standards of care worldwide, future LDH treatment is expected to increasingly incorporate minimally invasive biologic therapies, regenerative medicine, and next-generation intradiscal technologies, to reduce reliance on surgery and improve long-term clinical outcomes.

Lumbar Disc Herniation Competitive Landscape

Some of the emerging lumbar disc herniation drugs and devices under development include STA-363 (Stayable Therapeutics), Condoliase (SI-6603) (Seikagaku Corporation/Ferring Pharmaceuticals), Triojection (SpinaFX Medical), PerQdisc (Spinal Stabilization Technologies), DISC care (NEOS Surgery), and others.

Stayable Therapeutics' STA363 is an investigational, locally administered, single-injection therapy being developed as a disease-modifying treatment for lumbar disc herniation (LDH). It is intended to decrease disc volume, ease nerve compression, and target the underlying biological mechanisms responsible for pain. Positioned as a non-surgical, second-line option for patients who experience insufficient symptom relief from physiotherapy or analgesic medications, STA363 is supported by patent protection through 2041, with the possibility of patent term extensions in the US and other regions extending exclusivity to 2046. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase I clinical development for the treatment of LDH.

SpinaFX's TrioInjection (Triojection Oxygen-Ozone Therapy) is a minimally invasive intradiscal treatment designed for patients with symptomatic lumbar disc herniation accompanied by radicular pain who have not achieved adequate improvement with conservative therapies. The procedure utilizes image-guided delivery of a medical oxygen–ozone mixture directly into the affected intervertebral disc, helping reduce disc volume and intradiscal pressure while relieving nerve root compression. In addition, the therapy offers anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits. Performed under local anesthesia in an outpatient setting, the procedure promotes faster recovery, minimizes tissue damage, and reduces the need for hospital resources.

Clinical evidence has demonstrated meaningful improvements in pain relief and functional recovery, with outcomes in appropriately selected patients approaching those of surgical intervention, enabling many individuals to avoid more invasive procedures. Consequently, TrioInjection™ is gaining recognition as an effective treatment option that bridges the gap between unsuccessful conservative management and surgery for contained lumbar disc herniation.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies and devices are poised to transform the lumbar disc herniation market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies and devices continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the lumbar disc herniation market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform lumbar disc herniation treatment @ Lumbar Disc Herniation Medicaltions

Recent Developments in the Lumbar Disc Herniation Market

In June 2026, SpinaFX Medical announced that the FDA granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for Triojection, allowing the initiation of a pivotal US clinical trial.

announced that the FDA granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for Triojection, allowing the initiation of a pivotal US clinical trial. In March 2026, Intrinsic Therapeutics introduced the Barricaid® Narrow Anchor, the next generation of its FDA PMA-approved Barricaid® Bone-Anchored Annular Closure Device. The new version of the Barricaid device is 25 percent smaller than the standard Barricaid anchor.

introduced the Barricaid® Narrow Anchor, the next generation of its FDA PMA-approved Barricaid® Bone-Anchored Annular Closure Device. The new version of the Barricaid device is 25 percent smaller than the standard Barricaid anchor. In March 2026, Seikagaku Corporation announced the resubmission of the BLA for Condoliase (SI-6603) to the US FDA for the treatment of Lumbar Disc Herniation, addressing issues raised in the previous Complete Response Letter and seeking regulatory approval in the United States.

announced the resubmission of the BLA for Condoliase (SI-6603) to the US FDA for the treatment of Lumbar Disc Herniation, addressing issues raised in the previous Complete Response Letter and seeking regulatory approval in the United States. In August 2025, Triojection received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, recognizing its potential to provide a safer and more effective treatment option for patients with contained lumbar disc herniations.

Lumbar Disc Herniation Epidemiology Segmentation

The lumbar disc herniation epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current lumbar disc herniation patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The total number of prevalent cases of lumbar disc herniation in the United States was nearly 3.3 million cases in 2025.

The lumbar disc herniation treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation

Age-specific Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation

Gender-specific Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation

Location-specific Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Lumbar Disc Herniation Market CAGR 1.3 % Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Size in 2025 USD 6.1 Billion Key Lumbar Disc Herniation Companies Stayable Therapeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, SpinaFX Medical, Spinal Stabilization Technologies, NEOS Surgery, HydroCision, Inc., Joimax GmbH, RIWOspine GmbH, Arthrex, Aesculap (Division of B.Braun), GIGAAMEDICAL, Dimed Laser, neoLaser, TRIANGEL Laser, biolitec Medical, Radimed GmbH, BTL Group of Companies, Unintech GmbH, Stryker, and others Key Lumbar Disc Herniation Therapies and Devices STA-363, Condoliase (SI-6603), Triojection, PerQdisc, DISC care, SpineJet (PercResector & MicroResector), iLESSYS Biportal, TESSYS, VERTEBRIS L, VERTEBRIS X, WishBone, CASPAR Micro Dissector, VELAS, Dimed PLDD Laser System, neoV1470, TR-C DUAL, LEONARDO, PLDD 980 nm Laser System, BTL Spinal Decompression System, EndoSurg Plus System, Dekompressor, and others

Scope of the Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Report

Lumbar Disc Herniation Patient Population Forecast

Lumbar Disc Herniation Therapeutics Market Size

Lumbar Disc Herniation Pipeline Analysis

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Size and Trends

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Opportunity

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Lumbar Disc Herniation

Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Key Insights 2 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Lumbar Disc Herniation Patient Overview at a Glance 6.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Lumbar Disc Herniation in 2025 in the 7MM 6.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Lumbar Disc Herniation in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Overview at a Glance 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Lumbar Disc Herniation by Treatment in 2025 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Lumbar Disc Herniation by Treatment in 2036 8 Lumbar Disc Herniation: Disease Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Structure, Composition, and Function of the Healthy Disc 8.3 Stages of Disc Herniation 8.4 Classification of Disc Herniation 8.5 Risk Factors and Etiology 8.6 Signs and Symptoms 8.7 Complications associated with LDH 8.8 Diagnosis 8.9 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 9.5.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 9.5.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 9.5.5 Location-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Lumbar Disc Herniation Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Condoliase (SI-6603): Seikagaku Corporation/Ferring Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Development Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Development 11.2.4.1 Clinical trials information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 12 Emerging Lumbar Disc Herniation Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 STA-363: Stayable Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 13 Marketed Lumbar Disc Herniation Medical Devices 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 SpineJet® (PercResector & MicroResector): HydroCision, Inc. 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 13.2.3 Analyst Views 13.3 iLESSYS® Biportal: Joimax® GmbH 13.4 TESSYS®: Joimax® GmbH 13.5 VERTEBRIS L: RIWOspine GmbH 13.6 VERTEBRIS X: RIWOspine GmbH 13.7 WishBone™: Arthrex 13.8 CASPAR® Micro Dissector: Aesculap (Division of B.Braun) 13.9 VELAS®: GIGAAMEDICAL 13.10 Dimed PLDD Laser System: Dimed Laser 13.11 neoV1470: neoLaser 13.12 TR-C® DUAL: TRIANGEL Laser 13.13 LEONARDO®: biolitec® Medical 13.14 PLDD 980 nm Laser System: Radimed GmbH 13.15 BTL Spinal Decompression System: BTL Group of Companies 13.16 EndoSurg Plus System: Unintech GmbH 13.17 Dekompressor®: Stryker 14 Emerging Lumbar Disc Herniation Medical Devices 14.1 Key Cross Competition 14.2 Triojection: SpinaFX Medical 14.2.1 Product Description 14.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 14.2.3 Analyst Views 14.3 Disc Care: NEOS Surgery 15 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 15.1 Key Findings 15.2 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Outlook 15.3 Conjoint Analysis 15.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 15.5 The 7MM Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Size 15.5.1 Total Market Size of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the 7MM 15.5.2 Total Market Size of Lumbar Disc Herniation by Treatment in the 7MM 15.6 The United States Lumbar Disc Herniation Market 15.6.1 Total Market Size of Lumbar Disc Herniation in the United States 15.6.2 Total Market Size of Lumbar Disc Herniation by Treatment in the United States 15.7 EU4 and the UK Lumbar Disc Herniation Market 15.8 Japan Lumbar Disc Herniation Market 16 Unmet Needs 17 SWOT Analysis 18 KOL Views 19 Lumbar Disc Herniation Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies 19.1 The United States 19.2 In EU4 and the UK 19.3 Japan 19.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 19.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Lumbar Disc Herniation 20 Market Reimbursement of Medical Devices 21 Bibliography

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