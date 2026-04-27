Henkel Completes Acquisition of "Not Your Mother's" Hair Care Brand

Henkel Consumer Brands expanding portfolio and shaping what's next in U.S hair market

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel has completed the previously announced acquisition of "Not Your Mother's" (NYM), a leading hair care and styling consumer brand in North America. With their shared values and passion for consumers, the combined organization unlocks opportunity to cultivate a collection of on-trend consumer brands and drive purposeful growth as part of Henkel's iconic portfolio.

"I am truly excited to welcome "Not Your Mother's" colleagues to our Henkel Consumer Brands team in North America! Bringing together Henkel's pioneering spirit, global expertise, and sustainability leadership with NYM's unique innovation approach, creativity and agility creates a powerful partnership that delivers meaningful value for Henkel, NYM and – most importantly – our consumers. Together, we will continue reimagining haircare to meet consumers' evolving needs," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President Henkel Consumer Brands, North America.

NYM was launched in 2010 and has headquarters in Tampa, FL. It is widely recognized for offering a broad range of trendy shampoos, conditioners, treatments and styling products. Consumer-focused innovation has fueled high performance across its flagship product lines including Clean Freak®, Curl Talk®, Beach Babe®, Plump for Joy® and All Eyes on Me®.

The acquisition represents another important step in Henkel's purposeful growth agenda and will further complement the company's capabilities in the hair business, one of its core Consumer Brands categories.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel reported sales of about 20.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Henkel