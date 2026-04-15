As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel is elevating fan experiences and helping fans to win – on and off the field, whether it's on gameday, or through small daily victories of life that start at home

Henkel's iconic brands Dial® soap, all® free clear and Persil® laundry detergents, göt2b® hair products and Loctite® adhesives partnering in the promotion through integrated social-first campaign

ROCKY HILL, Conn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the excitement for the world's biggest sporting event coming to U.S. soil in 2026, Henkel has launched its fan-focused U.S. Soccer Summer of Soccer Sweepstakes. As a proud Official Partner of U.S. Soccer, Henkel has designed its sweepstakes to supercharge fan spirit and immerse the 132 million soccer fansi who will be celebrating the U.S. Men's National Team this summer.

Henkel launches its U.S. Soccer Summer of Soccer Sweepstakes to reward fans with exciting prizes during a once-in-a-generation moment for Soccer in 2026

Henkel's U.S. Soccer Summer of Soccer Sweepstakes brings U.S. Soccer fans closer to the fun – both at the stadium, and at home. From April through July, fans can enter for the chance to win the following:

A VIP flyaway experience to watch the U.S. Men's National Team vs. Germany on June 6 – fans can enjoy high-demand tickets and cheer on the team

Newly released Official 2026 U.S. Men's National Team Jersey – fans can win the iconic jersey and display their support for the team

Gift cards for U.S. Soccer swag - for fans to gear-up and show their energy as they celebrate the team's passion

Henkel's first ever portfolio-wide consumer sweepstakes will engage fans through its well-known consumer brand portfolio, including Dial® soap, all® free clear and Persil® laundry detergents, göt2b® hair products and Loctite® adhesives.

"This summer is an exciting and defining moment for the sport of Soccer in the U.S. Henkel and our well-loved brands are committed to helping fans win – on and off the field. With millions of fans eagerly anticipating the chance to watch our U.S. Men's National Team take to the field, we are celebrating the wave of soccer enthusiasm, and our promotional sweepstakes provides fans with immersive ways to cheer on our home team," said Jenny Schiavone, Vice President Corporate Communications, Americas at Henkel.

The sweepstakes program will be activated across digital and social media, and fans can enter at: https://henkelsoccersweeps.com

Entry period is April 15-July 31 2026, including three phases of prizing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited and outside US. US only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Promotion Ends 7/31/2026 (entry deadline for trip prize: 5/15/2026). Rules + entry: henkelsoccersweeps.com.

Henkel's Summer of Soccer consumer promotion builds on its existing programs that underpin its U.S. Soccer partnership, with a focus to improve access to the game of soccer by creating moments of community, inclusion and opportunity:

Henkel and Alex Morgan (global soccer icon) partnered to release 'Letter to a Soccer Nation', an inspirational rallying-cry for Soccer fans which revealed Alex's excitement for the U.S. hosting a major tournament on home soil in 2026

Henkel is working with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to expand access to the game through free youth clinics. Alongside Henkel's community equipment drives that provide needed gear and the Dial® Clean Sheet program supporting classrooms nationwide - these efforts create opportunities for kids to play, grow and thrive on and off the field

In support of the future generations of soccer, a portion of Henkel's U.S. Soccer partnership investment directly supports resources at the new state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank National Training Center. Located just outside of Atlanta, the facility will open in May 2026 and will be the Federation's new headquarters and home to its 27 National Teams and the new hub for soccer in America

Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer is its first-ever portfolio partnership, where a range of its more than 30 popular brands in North America, promote the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, as well as the Youth and Extended National Teams

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

i Source: Vision Insights

SOURCE Henkel