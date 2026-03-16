Henkel Announces New Consumer Brands Center of Research & Development in Trumbull, CT

Expanded Consumer Brands R&D campus unites three locations and strengthens long-term North America innovation strategy, with increased investment in Connecticut

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as all® free clear laundry detergent, Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has announced the development of its new Center of Research & Development, a state-of-the-art research and development campus in Trumbull, Connecticut. The project represents Henkel's largest non-manufacturing capital investment in North America in the past decade, with a total value of more than $70 million.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and US Senator Richard Blumenthal joined Henkel leaders and other distinguished guests to celebrate the groundbreaking of Henkel’s new Center for Research & Development. Pictured: Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President, Henkel Consumer Brands North America, US Senator Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Martina Spinatsch, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Henkel North America, and John Bourdeaux, President and CEO, AdvanceCT.

The Henkel Center of Research & Development, which is now beginning construction, will bring together Henkel's North America Consumer Brands R&D teams, currently operating across three separate Connecticut locations, into a unified site designed to accelerate collaboration, creativity, career development, and customer centric innovation. It will span three buildings on more than 10 acres of land, totaling more than 110,000 square feet of interior space. Once finished, it will support more than 200 employees in 27 unique laboratories and 3 pilot plants.

When complete, the Henkel Center of Research & Development will house a range of functional groups, including Hair, Body, Laundry & Home Care Product Development, Packaging, Processing, Microbiology, Analytical, Product Safety, Regulatory Affairs and more. The Henkel Center of Research & Development will continue to support development across the Henkel Consumer Brands portfolio, which includes well-known brands such as Persil® and 'all® free clear laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, and Dial® soaps.

"We are excited to begin this next chapter for Henkel Consumer Brands R&D in North America," said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President, Henkel Consumer Brands North America. "Innovation is deeply rooted in our DNA, and bringing our teams together will enable us to deliver transformative solutions that delight consumers and customers and have the potential to shape category trends. This significant investment underscores our long-term commitment to innovation, growth, and our talented teams in Connecticut."

The campus currently includes 30 and 4 Trefoil Drive and will add a new facility at 9 Trefoil Drive. 9 Trefoil Drive is a newly purchased, two-story, 45,000 square foot building that will serve as the campus hub and is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, meeting strict criteria for sustainability standards.

"Connecticut is a global hub for innovation because of the pioneering research taking place at our companies and academic institutions, and the collaborative ecosystem that supports them," said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "With Henkel's new Center of Research & Development in Trumbull, we are continuing that legacy by supporting cutting-edge research that will drive the next generation of consumer products and strengthen our state's leadership in innovation, advanced manufacturing, and product development."

Scheduled to open at the end of 2027, the Henkel Center of Research & Development will also feature new amenities, including a cafeteria, EV charging, outdoor workspaces, and modern collaboration zones, supporting a flexible and future-ready R&D environment.

"Henkel's expansion in Trumbull will help drive cutting-edge research and product development while creating countless opportunities for career development and innovation," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. "Talented professionals and their communities will benefit. I'm thrilled to see Henkel continue building on its strong roots here."

Henkel will continue to operate its North America region headquarters at Rocky Hill, CT and its Consumer Brands regional office at Stamford, CT.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel reported sales of about 20.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contact

Erica Cooper

Phone: 475-232-4973

[email protected]

SOURCE Henkel