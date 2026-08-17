Henning Cheese Brings Home 2026 Wisconsin Grand Master Cheesemaker Title at State Fair Dairy Products Contest

KIEL, Wis., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A century-old family tradition has reached another milestone as Henning Cheese has been named the 2026 Wisconsin Grand Master Cheesemaker, with fourth-generation cheesemaker and Henning's co-owner Joshua Henning earning the state's top honor for his 18-month Traditional Waxed Cheddar.

The 2026 Grand Master Cheesemaker award was announced August 13 during the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction. The award follows the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, where dairy manufacturers from across Wisconsin submitted over 500 entries spanning more than 50 classes of cheese, butter, yogurt, milk and custard. Joshua Henning's 18-month Traditional Waxed Cheddar earned a score of 99.175.

For Henning Cheese, the honor is particularly meaningful because it recognizes a tradition passed down through four generations. The company was founded in 1914 by Otto and Norma Henning. Today, the family's fourth generation, including Joshua, continues the family business. Joshua is in the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program and is expected to graduate in 2027.

"There is something incredibly special about seeing this recognition go to Joshua, knowing that it represents over 100 years of our family making cheese in Wisconsin," said Rebekah Henschel, co-owner and director of national sales at Henning Cheese. "To earn the Grand Master Cheesemaker honor in our home state, in a competition filled with so many talented cheesemakers, is an incredible source of pride for our family and our team."

The company also took home awards in other categories, including:

1st Place: Unflavored Cheese Curd Class – Traditional Cheddar Cheese Curds

Unflavored Cheese Curd Class – Traditional Cheddar Cheese Curds 2nd Place: Flavored Pepper Cheese Class – Mango Fire Cheddar

Flavored Pepper Cheese Class – Mango Fire Cheddar 3rd Place: Flavored Hard Cheese Class – Tomato Basil Cheddar

Flavored Hard Cheese Class – Tomato Basil Cheddar 3rd Place: Mild Cheddar Class – Mild Cheddar

The Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction serves as a fundraiser for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. The winning 18-month Traditional Waxed Cheddar sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $550.00 per pound.

For more information about Henning's award-winning cheeses, visit henningscheese.com.

About Henning Cheese

Founded in 1914 by Otto Henning, Henning Cheese is a fourth-generation family cheese company specializing in specialty cheeses. They are traditionally crafted so that their flavors can come through with every bite. Henning Cheese sources milk from small family dairy farms within a 30-mile radius of the cheese factory, with the belief that quality milk creates quality cheese.

SOURCE Henning Cheese