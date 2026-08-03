Hensley Beverage Company Announces Omar Perez as President

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensley Beverage Company is pleased to announce that Omar Perez will assume the role of President, effective August 1, 2026.

Mr. Perez will report directly to Andy McCain, Hensley's Chief Executive Officer.

Omar Perez

Mr. Perez joined Hensley in 2013 as Corporate Controller. During his 13-year tenure with the company, he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2017 and was subsequently named Chief Operating Officer in 2024. Throughout these roles, he has gained extensive experience across all areas of Hensley's business, including Sales, Finance, Strategic Planning, Marketing, and Operations.

In announcing the appointment, Chairman Bob Delgado and CEO Andy McCain emphasized the importance of strong succession planning in preparing for natural generational transitions in leadership. "We are confident in Omar's ability to successfully navigate this expanded role as our next generation of leadership continues to develop and evolve," they stated. "Hensley has a 70-plus-year history of uninterrupted success driven by strong leadership, and we are committed to continuing that proud legacy for years to come."

Mr. Perez is a native of Puerto Rico. He graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in 2000 with a degree in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting, and became a Certified Public Accountant in 2002.

Founded in 1955 by Jim Hensley, Hensley Beverage Company is one of the largest and most respected distributors in the Anheuser-Busch distribution system and has built a 71-year legacy of excellence in the beverage industry.

SOURCE Hensley Beverage Company