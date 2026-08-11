Herb Reed Enterprises Secures Court-Entered Protection for The Platters® Trademark

Resolution with Good Time Distribution concludes federal action and establishes clear authorization framework for certain legacy recordings

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC ("HRE") announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts entered an agreed Consent Order and Stipulated Judgment for Permanent Injunction, resolving HRE's federal trademark action against Good Time Distribution Services, LLC ("GTD") over the use of The Platters® name on certain legacy recordings featuring former Platters member Paul Robi.

"Herb Reed entrusted me with protecting the name and legacy he created, and I take that responsibility very seriously." Post this The Platters: L to R: Jovian K. Ford, Omar Ross, Brittany Michelle Wallace, Lance Bernard Bryant.

The Court's orders are consistent with the parties' confidential Settlement and Release Agreement and conclude federal action. At the same time, the Court retains limited jurisdiction to enforce the settlement and the injunction.

The Consent Order confirms HRE as the record holder of U.S. Trademark Registration No. 5,001,469 for THE PLATTERS. It also documents GTD's acquisition of a catalog that included live-performance recordings from 1988 featuring Paul Robi, made long after Robi left The Platters, and originally produced for The Nashville Network's Rock 'N' Roll Palace and Church Street Station series.

Under the Court-entered injunction, any future distribution, streaming, advertising, marketing, or other commercial use of the covered recordings under The Platters® name requires HRE's written authorization.

"Herb Reed entrusted me with protecting the name and legacy he created, and as his direct successor, I take that responsibility very seriously," said Frederick J. Balboni Jr., Chairman and CEO of HRE. "This resolution protects The Platters® trademark, acknowledges GTD's acquisition of a catalog that included these legacy recordings, and provides a clear framework for moving forward."

"GTD was very cooperative and moved quickly to resolve these issues once we began speaking directly," Balboni added. "I appreciate the company's constructive, professional approach throughout the process."

About Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC

Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC is home to The Platters®, carrying forward the group founded and named by Herb Reed in 1953. Led by Frederick J. Balboni Jr., Chairman and CEO, and Herb Reed's direct successor, HRE protects and advances The Platters® legacy through live performances, recordings, licensing, and new creative projects for audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Herb Reed Enterprises LLC