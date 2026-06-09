Exclusive representation gives presenters a clear path to the official Platters® organization. With Love, The Platters continues the group's legacy of living American vocal harmony.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Platters®, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vocal group with several songs enshrined in the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame, are entering a new live-performance era through an exclusive representation relationship with Love Productions.

The relationship gives presenters, buyers, and audiences a clear path to the official Platters® organization as the group moves forward with new recordings, premium live performance, and the upcoming With Love, The Platters LP.

The Platters® remain one living harmony institution — a history of continuity, not interruption. Post this The Platters: L to R: Jovian K. Ford, Omar Ross, Brittany Michelle Wallace, Lance Bernard Bryant.

Founded and named by Herb Reed in 1953, The Platters® first changed popular music with "Only You (And You Alone)" in 1955. The group reached another generation during its 1960s Musicor era, with songs like "Love You 1000 Times." Today, With Love, The Platters marks the next defining chapter — not a revival, but the continuation of an evolving American vocal harmony institution.

Many people associate The Platters® with the five voices who brought the group to national prominence in the mid-1950s. Herb Reed, however, was the true original: the founder, the naming voice, and the only member to appear on more than 400 recordings made by the group. That celebrated lineup was the third lineup since Reed created the group in 1953 — a history of continuity, not interruption.

As the continuing official Platters® organization, The Platters® are presented as a living vocal harmony group with new recordings and current live-performance activity, not as a tribute or nostalgia presentation.

The official Platters® organization is carried forward by Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC under the leadership of Frederick J. Balboni, Jr., Chairman and CEO, Herb Reed's longtime manager, trusted collaborator, and handpicked successor.

"Herb Reed did not create a memory. He created an institution," said Balboni. "The Platters® have always evolved — through new voices, new stages, new recordings, and new audiences. My responsibility is to protect the name Herb founded, honor the sound, and carry this group forward with dignity, clarity, and purpose. Love Productions gives presenters and audiences a clear path to the official Platters® organization."

Love Productions will support a live strategy presenting The Platters® as a premium vocal-harmony experience for theatres, performing arts centers, casinos, festivals, private events, and produced-event formats.

"The Platters® remain one of the most important vocal harmony names in American music," said Steve Love, CEO. "We are proud to support the official organization as it reaches new stages and new audiences."

Booking Contact:

Steve Love

Love Productions Inc.

O: +1 212-714-9197 Ext: 801

C: +1 917-701-9197

[email protected]

https://www.loveproductions.com/

SOURCE Herb Reed Enterprises LLC