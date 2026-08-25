Heron Intelligence and Paragon Intel merge to create the world's largest management insights provider

Combination establishes a new global leader in management intelligence, giving institutional investors unprecedented insight into the executives driving company performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Intelligence today announced that it has completed its merger with Paragon Intel, creating the world's largest management insights provider and a new global leader in management intelligence.

The combined company is operating as Heron Intelligence and brings together two pioneers in the systematic evaluation of business leadership. Its research foundation includes more than 80,000 proprietary interviews spanning more than 5,000 public and private companies, with more than 250 investment firms relying on Heron's intelligence and diligence capabilities.

Heron Intelligence brings more than two decades of management and business diligence experience, an extensive archive of proprietary executive interviews, public records capabilities and a platform that transforms qualitative research into structured intelligence. Paragon Intel brings ManagementTrack, a management-first platform powered by a proprietary data engine developed by former buy-side investors. Drawing on 16 data sets, including its proprietary Earnings Call Evasion Analysis, ManagementTrack helps asset managers and hedge funds evaluate executives and inform investment decisions.

Together, the businesses create an end-to-end system for understanding what executives have done, how they lead, whether their capabilities match the challenges facing their companies and how management may influence future performance.

"This merger creates an entirely new standard for evaluating business leadership," said Nate Singer, CEO and chairman of Heron Intelligence. "Investors have built sophisticated systems to analyze nearly every dimension of a company, yet the people making its most important decisions have remained remarkably difficult to assess. We are changing that by making management a structured, measurable and actionable investment input."

Paragon Intel emerged from a gap its creators experienced firsthand on the buy side. Investors had access to growing volumes of data about companies, industries, transactions and consumer behavior, but comparatively little structured intelligence about executives and management teams.

"At a time when investors were seeking to measure every aspect of a company, there was almost no scalable data on the people actually running those companies," said Ty Popplewell, co-founder and former CEO of Paragon Intel and now president of ManagementTrack at Heron Intelligence. "We believed management should be its own institutional data category. By joining Heron Intelligence, we now have the research depth, proprietary information and scale to fully realize that vision."

The combined company brings together complementary capabilities spanning management analysis, investigative diligence and structured data. These capabilities will be integrated across ManagementTrack, Blue Heron Research and the Heron Analytics Platform.

"There is no better outcome for our clients than the combination of the two preeminent management diligence firms," says Colby Howard, co-founder and former President of Paragon Intel.

The integrated platform will help investors evaluate and compare management teams, determine whether executives are suited to a company's strategic priorities, identify leadership and operational signals before they are reflected in financial results and incorporate management intelligence into fundamental, quantitative and systematic investment processes.

Under the combined leadership structure, Nate Singer is CEO and chairman of Heron Intelligence; Paragon co-founder Ty Popplewell is president of ManagementTrack; David Rynecki is founder and president of Blue Heron Research; Anuj Jaithliya is chief financial officer of Heron Intelligence; and Paragon co-founder Colby Howard will serve as president of a new Heron Intelligence division, with additional details to be announced later this year.

The merger significantly expands Heron Intelligence's research capabilities and executive and company coverage while strengthening its ability to serve investors across strategies. Existing client services will continue without interruption as the businesses integrate.

"This is more than the combination of two companies," Singer added. "It establishes management intelligence as a fundamental category of investment research—and positions Heron Intelligence as the company that will define it."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heron Intelligence

For more than 20 years, Heron Intelligence, formerly Blue Heron Research Partners, has run primary research for institutional investors across private equity, credit, fundamental equity and quantitative strategies. Its researchers, former investigative journalists, have conducted more than 80,000 interviews across 5,000-plus companies, building the largest management diligence database in the market. The firm combines researcher-led investigative depth with AI-enabled scale to deliver decision-grade intelligence across portfolio coverage, management diligence and systematic strategies. For more information, visit heron-intelligence.com.

SOURCE Heron Intelligence