Blue Heron Research Partners Is Now Heron Intelligence, Expanding Its Investment Research Offerings

Combining investigative research, proprietary data, and AI-enabled technology to help investors evaluate companies with greater clarity and conviction

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Heron Research Partners announced it is now Heron Intelligence, reflecting the firm's evolution from a highly differentiated investigative research business into a broader investment intelligence platform designed to help investors make decisions with greater clarity and conviction.

Founded in 2005, Blue Heron has built a strong reputation among institutional investors for its rigorous, investigative approach to management and business due diligence. Over more than two decades, the firm has conducted 75,000+ proprietary interviews across 5,000+ public and private companies, creating the largest management diligence database in the market and a distinctive body of qualitative intelligence on leadership teams, strategic decision-making, and operational execution.

This comes just over a year after the firm built and launched its subscription-based diligence library, now Heron Data Libraries, an important milestone in broadening how clients access Blue Heron's research and insight. As Heron Intelligence, the firm is building on that momentum through continued investment in technology and AI-enabled capabilities that help transform qualitative insight into structured intelligence and proprietary data at scale. The result is a more powerful platform for investors seeking differentiated insight, earlier signals, and greater conviction throughout their investment process.

Heron Intelligence will continue to offer the comprehensive custom solutions that have long defined the Blue Heron brand, including management, business, and public records due diligence.

Unlike traditional expert networks or transcript libraries, Heron Intelligence's research is led by former investigative journalists and specialized researchers trained to uncover the leadership, strategic, and operational dynamics that often shape outcomes before they are fully reflected in financial results.

"By combining that deep, detailed investigative depth with technology and analytics, Heron Intelligence helps investors assess companies with sharper perspective and stronger confidence," said Blue Heron founder and President of Heron Intelligence, David Rynecki.

"The launch of our subscription-based Heron Data Libraries and Heron Analytics Platform brings a powerful new resource to the institutional investor community," said Nate Singer, CEO of Heron Intelligence. "With Heron Intelligence, we are building on that foundation by investing in the data and technology needed to surface patterns earlier, expand the value of our proprietary research, and help investors evaluate companies and management teams with greater conviction."

About Heron Intelligence

Heron Intelligence produces structured, defensible intelligence for capital allocators by combining human investigative depth with AI-enabled scale. Built on 75,000+ proprietary interviews spanning 5,000+ public and private companies, the firm has developed one of the largest management databases in the market.

Through in-depth interviews with senior executives, industry practitioners, and other knowledgeable sources, conducted by investigative journalists and specialized researchers, Heron Intelligence uncovers leadership, strategic, and operational signals that traditional financial analysis often misses. The firm serves institutional investors worldwide, including hedge funds, private equity firms, venture capital firms, asset managers, and insurers, and conducts its research under strict compliance protocols designed to ensure information is gathered ethically, independently, and in accordance with applicable regulations.

SOURCE Heron Intelligence