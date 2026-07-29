REESE'S OREO® Celebrates One Year of Turning a Fan Favorite into One of Candy's Biggest Innovations

To mark the occasion, the Reese's brand partnered with Lindsay Lohan, Amy Sedaris and Patricia Arquette on a new creative campaign inspired by the idea that some combinations are simply meant to be. The campaign serves as a playful tribute to the snack pairing that spent decades living in fans' imaginations before finally making its way to shelves.

"I love that I'm able to be a part of such a moment with REESE'S OREO®," said Lindsay Lohan. "Working on this campaign has been such a fun experience, and it's been amazing to see fans embrace this collaboration. Getting to share this moment and work with Amy and Patricia makes it even more special."

"I've had some wonderfully strange jobs in my life, but helping bring a decades-old snack legend to life with Lindsay and Patricia is definitely up there," said Amy Sedaris. "Somehow REESE'S OREO® managed to turn nostalgia, friendship and peanut butter into a real job, and for that I'm grateful."

The story of REESE'S OREO® started long before the product appeared on shelves. For years, fans of the brands imagined, discussed and created their own versions of a cookie-and-peanut-butter mashup online. When the Reese's and OREO® brands officially teamed up, they answered one of the most persistent requests in snacking and delivered a collaboration many consumers believed was destined to happen.

Directed by Patricia Arquette with Creative Production led by Juxtapose Studio, the anniversary campaign celebrates the product's remarkable first year while recognizing the fans who spent years championing the pairing before it officially existed. The creative reinforces a simple truth at the heart of the REESE'S OREO® story: some pairings feel destined from the start. You can view the spot on Instagram HERE and YouTube HERE.

A Fan Dream That Became a Business Success Story

What began as years of fan requests, online conversations and wish lists became a reality when The Hershey Company and Mondelēz officially launched REESE'S OREO® Cup bringing together milk chocolate and white creme peanut butter cups with OREO® cookie crumbs. One year later, Reese's is celebrating the consumers who helped turn a dream pairing into a sought-after snacking moment.

Since launching, REESE'S OREO® has delivered over $188M in retail sales to date, transforming years of consumer demand into Reese's #1 innovation for 2025 that captured culture, energized retail partners and delivered exceptional business results.

Consumer response validated the power of the concept, with strong engagement, repeat purchase behavior, and product satisfaction demonstrating the long-term appeal of the pairing. Beyond delivering incremental sales, REESE'S OREO® expanded the brand's reach by attracting new and younger consumers, helping introduce the next generation of fans to the Reese's brand.

"The best innovations become part of culture because they tap into something consumers already care about," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager at The Hershey Company. "REESE'S OREO® was inspired by a conversation consumers had been having for years. Watching that enthusiasm continue one year later has reinforced the value of building products with consumers, not just for them."

FAQs

What is REESE'S OREO®?

REESE'S OREO® combines milk chocolate and white creme peanut butter cups with OREO® cookie crumbs, bringing together the iconic flavors of America's No. 1 candy and No. 1 cookie.

How did the collaboration between The Hershey Company and Mondelēz International come together?

REESE'S OREO® was born from a shared vision between The Hershey Company and Mondelēz International to bring together two iconic brands in a way consumers had been requesting for years. By combining the flavors fans already loved, the companies created a product that has resonated with consumers and exceeded expectations since launch.

Why is the brand launching this campaign now?

The campaign celebrates the one-year anniversary of REESE'S OREO® and the continued enthusiasm consumers have shown for the product. Fans asked for this mashup for years and, as Reese's #1 innovation for 2025, the campaign is a chance to celebrate the magic that comes from iconic combinations.

Who appears in the campaign?

The campaign stars Lindsay Lohan and Amy Sedaris and is directed by Patricia Arquette. Developed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of REESE'S OREO® the creative pays tribute to a snack pairing that consumers spent years dreaming about before it became reality, while celebrating the product's first year of success

How successful has REESE'S OREO® been?

Since launch, REESE'S OREO® has exceeded expectations, delivered exceptional business results, generated strong consumer engagement and attracted new and younger consumers to the brand.

Is REESE'S OREO® a permanent product?

Yes. The REESE'S OREO® Cup is a permanent addition to the Reese's portfolio.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE The Hershey Company