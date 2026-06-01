Hershey's and Patrick Renna Spark Nationwide Debate Over How to Make the Perfect S'more

Introducing Hershey's Heated Debate, a summer-long campaign, in partnership with actor, creator, and s'mores icon Patrick Renna, that celebrates the ritual of making s'mores, the opinions it ignites, and the moments it creates. Because whether you're Camp Gooey or Camp Toasty, we can all agree on one thing: nothing makes a s'more like Hershey's milk chocolate.

To really get things bubbling, Hershey's issued the Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Report, revealing that:

Over two thirds (69%) of s'mores eaters are Camp Toasty. These consumers want to see the outside completely toasted with 17% looking for some blackened char and 11% wanting the marshmallow on fire.

of s'mores eaters are Camp Toasty. These consumers want to see the outside completely toasted with 17% looking for some blackened char and 11% wanting the marshmallow on fire. One third (29%) of survey respondents are Camp Gooey with the majority prioritizing an ooey gooey center for the ultimate s'mores experience.

of survey respondents are Camp Gooey with the majority prioritizing an ooey gooey center for the ultimate s'mores experience. 2% represent people who either don't want a marshmallow at all (1%) or those who say it "doesn't matter" (1%).

"S'mores define summer, and Hershey's is the chocolate that people reach for to make them," said Vinny Rinaldi, VP, Consumer Connections at The Hershey Company. "Our focus is making this timeless ritual feel relevant and participatory, inviting more people to connect through a shared summer tradition."

Sparking a Nationwide Conversation

This summer, fans are encouraged to join the Hershey's Heated Debate and choose their side – Camp Gooey or Camp Toasty – and share it on Instagram and TikTok starting June 1 by tagging @hersheys and using the hashtag #campgooey or #camptoasty.

"Hershey's milk chocolate is non-negotiable in my house. It's the classic for a reason," said Patrick Renna. "And the marshmallow? That's where the family debate gets loud. Camp Gooey, Camp Toasty… everybody's got a take. But that's the best part: you're outside, you're laughing, and for a few minutes you're just together with sticky fingers, big smiles, and s'mores that taste like summer."

A Simple Ritual, A Real Connection

According to Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Report, s'mores are a pillar of American summertime.

The U.S. consumes more than an estimated 2.5 billion s'mores annually.*

68% of s'mores eaters say it's not summer until you have had a s'more.

80% said s'mores are as American as apple pie.

40% of s'mores eaters only want "classic" s'mores.

43% of s'mores eaters consider themselves s'mores experts.

26% of s'mores eaters prefer their own method and wouldn't want someone else to make one for them.

Extending the Momentum of Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place.

S'mores season is a signature way the "Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place." campaign comes to life through simple moments, shared rituals, and summer togetherness. 2026 marks Hershey's biggest year yet, with the brand showing up on the world's biggest stages and across key consumer moments, including the once-in-a-lifetime HERSHEY movie, in theaters Thanksgiving Day.

FAQs

What does the Hershey's s'mores campaign focus on?

Hershey's Heated Debate celebrates the small, shared moments that create lasting memories across generations and backyards – with Hershey's right at the center.

What is the "Camp Gooey vs. Camp Toasty" debate?

It is the classic question of how to toast a marshmallow – extra gooey, lightly golden or fully scorched. Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Report says two-thirds (69%) of s'mores eaters like their s'mores toasty with 17% looking for some blackened char, and 11% wanting the marshmallow on fire.

What role does Patrick Renna play in bringing the debate to life?

Hershey's partnered with s'mores connoisseur, Patrick Renna to not only help launch the debate, but to bring s'mores-lovers together to share their sacred rituals, recipes and must-haves around the campfire.

How do I get involved in the Hershey's s'mores campaign?

Fans can join the conversation on Instagram and TikTok starting June 1 by sharing their s'mores style, tagging @hersheys and using the hashtag #campgooey or #camptoasty.

Why is Hershey's focusing on s'mores?

S'mores are a timeless summer ritual that naturally brings people together. It's the ritual that reconnects us – a simple, familiar act that bridges generations, revives old memories, and creates new ones.

What makes a s'more a s'more?

85% define s'mores as a classic recipe (graham cracker + marshmallow + chocolate), and 95% think that Hershey's belongs in a classic s'more.

Are there new ways to enjoy Hershey's in s'mores?

Yes. Fans can try variations like Hershey's milk chocolate with Caramel or experiment with new ingredients. Results from Hershey's S'mores Heated Debate Report finds that 47% of s'mores eaters categorize themselves as "experimenters," trying salty and sweet ingredients like bacon, pickles or fruit.

What is Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place campaign?

Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. is Hershey's first major creative campaign in eight years, which launched ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Hershey's. It's Your Happy Place. reinforces Hershey's enduring role as an iconic part of everyday moments and a familiar source of happiness.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

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About The Study

The Hershey Company and independent research firm Reputation Leaders and MSL conducted a study by among 5,000 U.S. adults aged 18–65, with 100 respondents in each of the 50 U.S. states. The online survey was conducted between April 3 - 27, 2026. State-level findings are reported on an unweighted basis. For national projections of U.S. s'mores consumption, results were weighted to reflect gender, region, and state-level age profiles. Where findings relate to children aged 0–17, responses were provided by parents on behalf of their children and used to estimate consumption among this age group.

SOURCE The Hershey Company