HERVolution Therapeutics Demonstrates Preclinical Proof-of-Concept for Insulin Sensitization Immune Therapy in Metabolic Disease and Announces Exclusive License Agreement with the University of Copenhagen

Preclinical studies in disease-relevant models demonstrate the ability of HERVolution's HERV-targeting platform to control weight gain, reverse type 2 diabetes, and lower "inflammaging" biomarkers

Exclusive license agreement, combined with core company-owned IP, further solidifies the potential of IPT-001 in metabolic disease and longevity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVolution Therapeutics ApS, a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for metabolic diseases, longevity, and oncology, today announced preclinical proof-of-concept for its proprietary technology in metabolic disease, presented at the American Diabetes Association 2026 Scientific Sessions, held June 5-8, 2026, in New Orleans. The company concurrently announced an exclusive license agreement with the University of Copenhagen (UCPH) covering the commercialization of HERV-targeting technology for controlling weight gain.

Studies conducted in collaboration with researchers at UCPH successfully applied HERVolution's proprietary technology to engage endogenous retroviral targets in preclinical models of weight gain, demonstrating the ability of an immune therapy to control weight gain in a high fat diet plus underlying metabolic disease context.

In parallel, HERVolution and UCPH have entered into an exclusive license agreement as an outcome of their research collaboration. Under the agreement, HERVolution receives exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize products in the licensed field.

Together, the preclinical results and the licensing framework establish a foundation for HERVolution to advance HERV-targeting immunotherapies for metabolic diseases as a core therapeutic pillar alongside its oncology program, consistent with the Company's broader ambition to apply its HERV-targeting platform across oncology, metabolic diseases, and ultimately longevity.

"These preclinical results are an important validation of our dark genome-derived technology beyond oncology. Demonstrating that our platform has broad utility to engage endogenous retroviral targets in metabolic disease models opens a meaningful direction for the Company," said J. Robert Coleman, PhD, MBA, CEO of HERVolution Therapeutics. "The license agreement with the University of Copenhagen, combined with our solely owned, proprietary IP provides a strong foundational framework to advance a new class of off-the-shelf, HERV-targeting immunotherapies for some of the world's most prevalent conditions."

About HERVolution Therapeutics

HERVolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for oncology, metabolic diseases, and longevity. HERVs are ancient viral sequences embedded in the human genome that become reactivated in cancer and other diseases of aging. By directing the immune system against HERV-derived antigens, HERVolution aims to deliver a new class of senolytic therapies across multiple indications where HERV reactivation and cellular senescence contribute to disease biology. The Company's lead program, IPT-001, is advancing toward first-in-human studies in oncology and metabolic disease. For more information, visit hervolutiontx.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About the University of Copenhagen

Founded in 1479, the University of Copenhagen (UCPH) is one of the leading research universities in Europe, with a strong tradition in biomedical and translational research. UCPH actively supports the translation of academic discoveries of therapeutic potential into clinical development through partnerships with industry.

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