HERVolution Therapeutics Appoints Dr. László B. Tankó to Scientific Advisory Board to Strengthen Cardiometabolic Clinical Development Strategy

Industry veteran brings 25+ years of global clinical leadership from Ferring, Novartis, NIBR, Bayer, and SixPeaks Bio to support HERVolution's cardiometabolic pipeline

Tankó's strategic scientific expertise will be critical as HERVolution advances lead program, IPT-001, a potentially first-in-class immunotherapy and senolytic insulin sensitizer targeting HERV-K to address biological drivers of cellular senescence and metabolic aging, toward first-in-human trials in 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERVolution Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering human endogenous retrovirus (HERV)-targeting immunotherapies for oncology, metabolic diseases, and longevity, today announced the appointment of Dr. László B. Tankó, MD, PhD, DMSc, eMBA, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Tankó brings more than two decades of global clinical development expertise across cardiometabolic, musculoskeletal, and oncology therapeutic areas, and will provide strategic and scientific guidance as HERVolution advances its lead program IPT-001 toward first-in-human trials.

IPT-001 is an immunotherapy designed to target HERV-K, an ancient retroviral element implicated in the development and progression of age-related diseases. In metabolic disease, HERV-K expression has been linked to cellular senescence and insulin resistance, processes that drive the progression from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes. IPT-001 elicits a targeted immune response against HERV-K-expressing senescent cells and is being developed as a first-in-class senolytic insulin sensitizer with the potential to address the biology underpinning metabolic aging rather than its downstream symptoms.

Dr. Tankó is currently Chief Medical Officer at SixPeaks Bio AG (Basel, Switzerland), where he led the development of SXP-190, an anti-ActRII monoclonal antibody targeting glycemic control and weight management. Under his clinical leadership, SixPeaks Bio achieved IND readiness and was acquired by AstraZeneca for a total consideration of $300 million, a milestone that underscores his ability to build and execute high-impact clinical programs from early concept through regulatory submission and successful exit.

"László brings integral clinical strategy and translational expertise to HERVolution as we prepare to enter the clinic in metabolic disease," said J. Robert Coleman, PhD, MBA, CEO of HERVolution. "His track record of advancing novel biologics into clinical trials and deep experience navigating regulatory interactions with the FDA and EMA will be invaluable as we progress first-in-human studies. We are delighted to welcome him to our SAB."

Over a distinguished 25-year career spanning academia and industry, Dr. Tankó has held global clinical leadership positions at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma and Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), and Bayer R&D headquarters in Switzerland. His clinical expertise spans women's health, obesity and metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, sarcopenia and muscle-wasting conditions, thrombosis, and cardiovascular diseases. He has led several global clinical study teams, serving as primary clinical contact in interactions with global regulatory agencies.

"I have followed the emergence of HERV biology as a therapeutic target with great interest, and I believe HERVolution is uniquely positioned to translate this science into meaningful clinical benefit for patients," said Dr. Tankó. "I look forward to contributing my experience in first-in-human program design, clinical operations, and regulatory strategy to help accelerate this exciting pipeline."

A prolific researcher, Dr. Tankó has authored more than 110 peer-reviewed publications with over 8,500 independent citations, including work published in Circulation, European Heart Journal, The Lancet, and Nature Medicine. He holds multiple U.S. patents and has received international scientific recognition, including the Young Scholars Award from the International Osteoporosis Foundation and the New Investigator Award from the North American Menopause Society.

Dr. Tankó obtained his MD degree in Hungary with summa cum laude distinction, followed by a PhD in Cardiovascular Pharmacology and a Doctor of Medical Sciences degree in Obesity and Cardiometabolic Research from Danish universities. He also holds an executive MBA from the Copenhagen Business School.

About HERVolution Therapeutics

HERVolution Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapies that target human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) — ancient viral sequences embedded in the human genome and implicated in cancer and metabolic disease. Leveraging its proprietary engineering platform, HERVolution's senolytic immunotherapies offer potential to directly address cellular senescence as a driver of disease. The company is advancing its lead asset, IPT-001, in oncology and metabolic disease, with initiation of first-in-human studies anticipated in 2026. HERVolution is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, please visit HERVolutionTx.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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