OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual Report for 2025, including the sustainability statements.

Please find attached the following documents:

Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual Report 2025 in pdf

Hexagon Composites' Remuneration Report 2025

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | [email protected]



Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +1 704 777 5171 I [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-report-2025,c4336240

The following files are available for download: