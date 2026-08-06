Hexagon Composites ASA: Second quarter and half year 2026

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 627 million for second quarter 2026 (Q2'25: 674 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 69 million (Q2'25: NOK 12 million), resulting in an 11% EBITDA margin (Q2'25: 2%).

"We have spent the first half of the year delivering on what we promised," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "We delivered a significant step up in profitability, supported by our successfully completed cost reduction program. We are also seeing positive traction across our core segments, and secured our largest order to date, establishing Mobile Pipeline technology as a key solution to support power generation for data centers."

For 2026, half year revenues were NOK 1 296 (1 586) million, mainly driven by strength in the Fuel Systems segment, partially offset by muted Mobile Pipeline activity ahead of an activity spike in the second half of the year. The half year EBITDA totaled NOK 126 (56) million, resulting in a 10% EBITDA margin (Q2'25: 4%).

Outlook

Based on the progress delivered during the first half, the strengthening of our financial position, and improving visibility in our key markets, we are raising our full-year EBITDA guidance from above NOK 200 million to around NOK 300 million.

For further details, please see the attached second quarter and half year 2026 report and presentation.

Presentation of the results today at 08:30 am CEST

Philipp Schramm, CEO, and Eirik Løhre, CFO, will present the results at 08:30 am CEST today, broadcasted live via this link.

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session. The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 909 95 820 I [email protected]

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | [email protected]

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange release was published by Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Sr. Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA at the time and date provided.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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