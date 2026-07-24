OSLO, Norway, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its second quarter and half-year 2026 financial results on 6 August 2026 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and Eirik Løhre, CFO, will present the results in a webcast at 08:30 am CET the same morning.

Webcast details:

Date: Thursday 6 August 2026

Time: 08:30 am CET

Format: Virtual presentation, followed by a Q&A session

Link: Hexagon Composites Q2 2026 webcast

The quarterly and half-year report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com

For further information:

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 909 95 820 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter and half-year 2026 results 24 July 2026: Hexagon Composites ASA will publish its second quarter and half-year 2026 financial News Powered by Cision