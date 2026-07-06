Hexagon Agility receives significant order from Certarus for Mobile Pipeline modules to service data center demand

OSLO, Norway, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has received the largest single order for Mobile Pipeline® modules to date, from Certarus, the North American leader in mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions.

The order represents an estimated value of USD 100 million (approx. NOK 1 billion), and includes an option to purchase additional modules valued at up to USD 25 million (approx. NOK 250 million) by 2028.

The Mobile Pipeline TITAN® 450 and newly launched TITAN® 510 modules will support Certarus' growing fleet and serve newly awarded contracts, providing reliable CNG supply for hyperscale data center projects and increasing demand in numerous industrial markets. The TITAN 510 module represents the latest product innovation from Hexagon Agility, developed to meet emerging opportunities from large scale, energy-intensive applications such as data centers, offering a 13% volume increase compared to the TITAN 450.

"We're proud to continue building on our more than decade-long collaboration with Certarus, developing technology to address critical infrastructure gaps in how energy is delivered," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "It is very encouraging to see our long-term focus on innovation directly supporting emerging, energy-intensive applications such as data centers, while remaining fully mobile and redeployable as our customers' requirements continue to evolve."

About the market

The structural demand for virtual pipeline solutions continues to grow within several industries, including utilities, mining, renewable natural gas, and data centers. Data centers are among the fastest-growing sources of energy demand in the United States, driven by continued growth in cloud computing and artificial intelligence workloads. At the same time, energy infrastructure development continues to lag demand, with grid interconnection timelines frequently exceeding four years in many U.S. regions. This increasing gap between rapid data center deployment and infrastructure availability is driving demand for flexible, interim energy solutions to support start-up power and maintain critical systems.

Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline solutions have the largest gas transport capacity in North America and are the most efficient solution to address grid infrastructure gaps worldwide, by enabling the delivery of large volumes of energy without the need for fixed pipelines.

Timing

Deliveries under the order are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026, with the majority completed over the following 12 months and final deliveries by 2028.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange release was published by Emily Cherry, Communications Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA at the time and date provided.

For more information:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | [email protected]

Eirik Løhre, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +1 704 777 5171 (US eastern time zone) | [email protected]

About Certarus

Certarus, the CNG division of Superior Plus Corp. (TSX: SPB), is the mobile gas solutions leader providing safe and reliable delivery of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen across North America when pipeline service is unavailable or time constrained. Serving industrials, utilities, oil and gas, mining, data centers, and energy infrastructure, Certarus employs North America's largest network of portable compression, logistics, mobile storage, and on-site gas systems to help customers maximize uptime and reduce operating costs. Learn more at certarus.com

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Hexagon Composites ASA