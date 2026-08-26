Hexagon to acquire Guidance Marine, strengthening maritime positioning portfolio

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon today announced an agreement to acquire Guidance Marine, a UK-based company focused on sensors that measure a vessel's position relative to nearby structures, such as offshore platforms, wind turbines, quaysides and other vessels, enabling ships to hold station and manoeuvre safely within metres of fixed and floating assets.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom, Guidance Marine serves customers in more than 40 countries. Its radar, laser, vision and microwave-based sensing solutions are used in offshore energy, marine construction, port and harbour operations and naval applications, and are integrated with all major Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems, the automated controls that hold a vessel on station without anchoring.

Guidance Marine's technologies are highly complementary to Hexagon's existing marine capabilities. Hexagon's GNSS, positioning correction services, anti-jamming and assured positioning solutions establish a vessel's absolute position, while Guidance Marine's sensors determine its position relative to the structures and assets around it. Bringing the two together strengthens Hexagon's ability to serve a vessel's full positioning requirement from a single, integrated portfolio, and deepens its relationships with DP system suppliers and vessel operators.

The transaction also broadens Hexagon's exposure to offshore wind, marine construction and port automation, where tighter tolerances and increasing levels of vessel autonomy are driving demand for precision station-keeping. Guidance Marine's installed base across more than 40 countries and its established OEM relationships accelerate Hexagon's access to these applications.

"We're excited to welcome the team at Guidance Marine to Hexagon. Their capabilities will expand the range of positioning capabilities available across our marine business," said Gordon Dale, President, Autonomous Solutions Business Area, Hexagon. "Guidance Marine brings proven expertise in relative positioning, which complements Hexagon's existing navigation and positioning solutions for the fast-growing maritime market."

Completion is expected by the end of 2026, at which point Guidance Marine will become part of Hexagon's NovAtel Positioning Division within the Autonomous Solutions Business Area. Guidance Marine generated revenues of approximately €22 million in the financial year ended 31 December 2025, with an operating margin above Hexagon's average.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

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SOURCE Hexagon