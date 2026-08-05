HG Insights Launches Industry's First GEO-powered Software Review Platform for B2B Technology Vendors

New GEO monitoring, technographic data on TrustRadius product pages, and GEO optimization services help vendors see and shape what AI tells buyers about their products

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Insights, the leader in AI-powered revenue growth intelligence solutions, today announced the industry's first GEO-powered software review platform, evolving the TrustRadius vendor solution into HG Customer Voice, a full vendor intelligence solution. For the first time, B2B technology vendors get AI search visibility monitoring, verified peer reviews, embedded technographic data, and expert optimization services in one place. As a result, vendors gain actionable insights into what products and services buyers are researching, what technologies companies are actually using, and what AI is informing the market.

New HG Insights GEO Monitoring and Optimization Services, powered by TrustRadius

HG Customer Voice, powered by TrustRadius, is the software review platform for AI search. Until now, vendors have had limited visibility into what AI engines say about their products. GEO monitoring ends that, as vendors see exactly how their products are cited, prompt by prompt, engine by engine, and can act on what they find. GEO monitoring, GEO optimization services, and embedded HG Insights technographic intelligence are now part of HG Customer Voice. The solution embeds proven crawler analytics, AI search intelligence, and competitive benchmarking from Conductor, a leading answer engine optimization (AEO) platform, giving vendors a real-time, actionable view into AI engine behavior.

The stakes are rising fast: according to the recently published 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report by TrustRadius, 63% of technology buyers now use AI to research software and 83% shortlist three or fewer products. Vendors absent from those AI-generated answers are invisible at the moment it matters most.

"AI search has fundamentally changed how B2B buyers evaluate software, and most vendors have no idea what's happening in that conversation," said Nik Koutsoukos, VP of Product Marketing at HG Insights. "HG Customer Voice, powered by TrustRadius, gives vendors a seat at that conversation for the first time: they can finally see what AI engines tell buyers about their products and take action to increase buyer awareness, trust, and pipeline."

The GEO Monitoring Dashboard

The new dashboard is organized around three views:

Product Monitoring tracks how a vendor's product is mentioned, cited, and characterized across AI-generated answers, with per-prompt competitive breakdowns showing exactly which buyer questions competitors are winning.

Category Monitoring widens the lens to the full buying category, surfacing emerging competitors and measuring brand visibility across top-of-funnel AI queries.

Crawler Analytics shows which AI engines are reading a vendor's TrustRadius content, how frequently, and whether crawls are for real-time answer retrieval or model training.

Why AI Engines Trust TrustRadius' Content More than any other Product Review Platform

Because TrustRadius is part of HG Insights, its product review pages now carry something no other review platform can offer: HG's technographic intelligence, embedded directly where buyers and AI engines do their reading. TrustRadius product pages show real-world install data, which industries run the product, which departments use it, at what company sizes, and in which regions, drawn from HG's coverage of millions of products across hundreds of thousands of vendors. Other platforms can tell buyers what reviewers said. TrustRadius can tell them who actually uses the product. Combined with TrustRadius in-depth, genuine customer reviews, which average 400 words and are 100% verified, no other platform puts this structured market context alongside verified peer feedback. TrustRadius also receives approximately 60 million annualized crawls from major AI engines each year, roughly half of them are real-time requests to answer a live buyer question.

"AI has changed who answers a buyer's first question. It used to be a search result; today it's an AI engine, answering with whatever content it trusts most. That's exactly the world we built for when we brought HG Insights and TrustRadius together. Our pages now answer the question every buyer asks, 'do companies like mine actually use this?', with real install data no other platform has. And the integration runs both ways: TrustRadius buyer intent signals flow back into HG's Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric. No other company can connect what buyers research, what companies actually run, and what AI tells the market," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO, HG Insights.

GEO Optimization Services

For vendors looking to go further, HG is introducing Customer Voice Package (CVP) Premium. The upgraded package includes GEO Optimization Services: hands-on work with HG's experts to align review content and prompt strategies to a vendor's specific go-to-market goals, so the content AI engines crawl is tuned to both the questions buyers are actually asking and the vendor's priorities.

Pricing and Availability

HG Customer Voice, powered by TrustRadius, is available today with GEO monitoring capabilities. HG Customer Voice Package pricing starts at $30,000 per year, including GEO monitoring. The GEO dashboard is included in all HG Insights Customer Voice Package (CVP) subscriptions at no additional cost. Standard GEO monitoring covers Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and ChatGPT. GEO Optimization Services and additional AI engine coverage, including Claude, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, and ChatGPT Search are available as part of CVP Premium, an upgraded package. The embedded HG Insights intelligence is shown on all primary TrustRadius product review pages.

Additional Resources:

Register for the The New Rules of B2B Search: How AI Engines Decide Who to Trust and How to Get Chosen webinar

Read the Launch Blog: HG Insights launches GEO monitoring dashboard for AI visibility: how to track what AI engines say about your brand

Watch the HG Customer Voice GEO monitoring video

Read TrustRadius' 2026 B2B Buying Disconnect Report for the full data on how AI is reshaping B2B software research.

Follow HG Insights on LinkedIn, engage with the company on Reddit and subscribe to its channel on YouTube.

About HG Insights

HG Insights delivers AI-powered Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that modernize GTM strategy and activation, enabling B2B companies to prioritize, target, engage, and convert the best opportunities faster. HG Insights platform's analytics and agents turn deep market, account, technology, spend, intent, and customer data into actionable insights and automated workflows that accelerate pipeline and enhance predictability. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights.

SOURCE HG Insights