HG Insights Unveils Unified Revenue Growth Intelligence Platform and Agentic Infrastructure to Redefine GTM Precision

The RGI Platform uniquely delivers market, account, technology, intent, and contact intelligence in a single AI-driven experience to accelerate high-confidence GTM execution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HG Insights, the leader in AI-powered revenue growth intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of the Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Platform, the industry's first unified platform connecting and contextualizing deep technographic, buyer intent, IT spend, buying center, and contact intelligence in a single AI-driven experience. Built on HG Insights' RGI Fabric, the RGI Platform delivers advanced copilots and agentic workflows to optimize GTM execution and efficiency.

HG Insights RGI Platform Dashboard

Alongside the RGI Platform, HG Insights is introducing RGI Agent Builder, its agentic infrastructure for enterprise GTM teams, now available in early preview. HG's agentic infrastructure turns fragmented GTM data and signals into an integrated system that feeds every copilot and agent with shared context, powers agentic workflows across the stack, and gives GTM leaders reliability and control over how AI helps drive pipeline and revenue outcomes.

"GTM teams are being tasked to grow revenue with fewer resources than ever before, but the answer can't be just spending on more tools, data, and dashboards," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights. "AI in GTM simply amplifies whatever data you feed it. If it is shallow or fragmented, you just scale noise and mistakes. The RGI Platform, Fabric, and our agentic infrastructure were built to flip that script. For the first time, GTM teams have a unified Revenue Growth Intelligence Platform where deep, connected intelligence doesn't just inform decisions, it drives them into precise, scalable execution."

According to Gartner®: "By 2027, AI agents embedded in commercial workflows will orchestrate precision engagement across buying groups, improving lead-to-won opportunity conversion rates by 15%."

GTM is undergoing a structural shift: from insights to execution, from static dashboards to guided action, and from manual workflows to agentic ecosystems. Most teams still operate on fragmented data sets and workflows that are error-prone and difficult to scale. Despite mounting pressure to do more with less budget and resources, prioritize smarter, and prove ROI, many organizations still lack the intelligence and use-case coverage their GTM teams need to execute consistently. HG Insights' RGI Platform is built for this shift, providing cohesive GTM intelligence, AI copilots, and composable workflows in a single system to turn insights into scalable action.

Three AI Copilots. Expansive GTM Application.

The RGI Platform's three AI Copilots deliver advanced functions across a broad range of GTM use cases, consistently turning the right insight into action.

The Market Analyzer helps organizations identify and size their top market opportunities, giving CMOs, RevOps, and strategy leaders actionable insight into which segments and accounts to prioritize, where competitors are gaining or losing ground, and where to invest. From TAM/SAM/SOM modeling and ICP analysis to territory optimization and whitespace analysis, Market Analyzer brings clarity to market complexity.





helps organizations identify and size their top market opportunities, giving CMOs, RevOps, and strategy leaders actionable insight into which segments and accounts to prioritize, where competitors are gaining or losing ground, and where to invest. From TAM/SAM/SOM modeling and ICP analysis to territory optimization and whitespace analysis, Market Analyzer brings clarity to market complexity. The Data Studio lets marketing and RevOps teams score and prioritize leads and accounts by combining internal data with HG Insights' Fabric data, and then applying fully explainable predictive models. The result is coordinated GTM execution, higher-propensity targeting, sharper ABM performance, and more effective engagement and conversion.





lets marketing and RevOps teams score and prioritize leads and accounts by combining internal data with HG Insights' Fabric data, and then applying fully explainable predictive models. The result is coordinated GTM execution, higher-propensity targeting, sharper ABM performance, and more effective engagement and conversion. The Sales Copilot puts the right intelligence in front of sellers at the right moment. By connecting and contextualizing disparate signals with HG Insights Fabric data to automate account research, trigger sales plays, and shorten sales cycles, Sales Copilot ensures sellers spend more time building and closing pipeline.

HG Insights Platform and Fabric lets customers integrate their own first- and third-party data with HG Insights intelligence, enabling copilots to analyze a richer, combined dataset to generate even more precise insights and actions.

"HG Insights has long been a leader in the B2B GTM data application space. Its Revenue Growth Intelligence Fabric, a foundational achievement in its own right, delivers exceptional market, account, technology, and buyer data and insights," said Michael R. Levy, Principal, GZ Consulting. "With the launch of their integrated RGI Platform, which fully activates the Fabric, more companies will adopt the Platform to advance their GTM analytics, operational efficiencies, and agent workflows."

The RGI Platform Now Provides Contact Intelligence

HG Insights continuously delivers exceptional market, account, and buyer insights driven by granular ICP definitions that encompass best-in-class firmographic, technographic, IT spend, and intent content. Now organizations can also pinpoint and source the best contacts directly into their GTM workflows.

Rather than buying contacts from separate providers based on high-level ICPs and noisy intent signals, HG Insights' Contact Intelligence identifies, enriches, and operationalizes the right contacts inside every workflow, delivered natively through Sales Copilot, where recommendations are always tied to high‑propensity account context.

From contact recommendation, sourcing, and enrichment, to immediate activation across Salesforce, Hubspot, Gong, Outreach, and Salesloft, Contact Intelligence closes the gap between insights and execution. Contact Intelligence is available in both the RGI Platform and the RGI Fabric.

"HG Insights is vital to how we manage our GTM. With the RGI Platform, that intelligence doesn't stop at dashboards — it guides how marketing and sales align, target, and act on the highest‑propensity accounts. HG is one of our most accurate and impactful vendors, and with RGI Platform's ability to source contacts directly in the workflow, we can grow our business more effectively," said Willie M. Tejada, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, Cloud Native Security Fabric at Aviatrix.

RGI Agent Builder: The GTM Intelligence Infrastructure for AI Agents

AI GTM amplifies whatever it receives: feed shallow signals, and it scales noise; feed incomplete and inconsistent data, and it scales errors; feed unified, comprehensive intelligence, and it scales with precision. While many GTM platforms are adding AI features, HG Insights has built an enterprise-class GTM infrastructure to enable AI agents to operate effectively.

RGI Agent Builder enables the RGI Fabric to be directly activated by AI agents, giving enterprise GTM teams a production-ready way to build custom agents powered by HG Insights' proprietary intelligence. Using Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools and pre-built agents, RGI Agent Builder enables organizations to build custom AI-agentic meshes across their GTM stack, connecting HG's intelligence, agents, and copilots to platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, and OpenAI.

RGI Agent Builder is available now in early access for enterprise organizations ready to build on the industry's most comprehensive GTM intelligence infrastructure.

Additional Resources:

Register for the RGI Platform launch webinar

Watch the RGI Platform overview video

Hear from Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights

Read the Launch Blog: Why We Built the RGI Platform

Join the RGI Agent Builder Early Access Program

Follow HG Insights on LinkedIn

Gartner, "Market Guide for GTM Data Applications", by Alyssa Cruz, Tyler Huguley, Ray Pun, September 2025.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About HG Insights

HG Insights delivers AI-powered Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that modernize GTM strategy and activation, enabling B2B companies to prioritize, target, engage, and convert the best opportunities faster. HG Insights platform's analytics and agents turn deep market, account, technology, spend, intent, and customer data into actionable insights and automated workflows that accelerate pipeline and enhance predictability. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to grow revenue, boost efficiency, and improve retention. For more information, visit www.hginsights.com.

SOURCE HG Insights