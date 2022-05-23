H.H Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah supports the First BSV Global Blockchain Convention in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the BSV Global Blockchain Convention will take place in the UAE on 24, 25 and 26 of May 2022 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

BSV is the only blockchain with the technical capabilities to serve as a global distributed data ledger in a secure, scalable, and efficient manner for consumers, enterprises, and governments. The BSV ecosystem focuses on developing real utility on blockchain, to increase efficiency and honesty in ways that build a better world, and to do so with legal and regulatory compliance in mind.

Over the past two years, the BSV Blockchain has been growing its presence in the Middle East region as well as building relationships with government entities to advance education and adoption of its blockchain regionally and globally. This is the first time the BSV blockchain ecosystem's flagship event has been held in the region, in this format.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with BSV Blockchain Association on the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in UAE. We believe that Blockchain platforms will play an integral role in our lives in the future. This technology will save time, effort and resources and enable individuals to conduct most of their transactions in a timely manner that suits their lifestyle," said H.E. Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Board of Directors, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce.

"We are deeply honored to be the first blockchain association to earn the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the BSV Global Convention in Dubai. Blockchain applications can improve efficiency and honesty for consumer, enterprise, and public sector applications. We look forward to share with the UAE, the Middle East, and the entire world about those benefits of blockchain technology, and, how BSV can help build a world of good," said Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the BSV association and the conference host.

"The convention is like Woodstock, that's how influential this technology is going to be and it's going to change so many things. I hope the convention educates the big consulting companies so that they understand what this technology can do so they in fact become evangelists for us when they are brought in to solve technical problems," said Calvin Ayre, Executive Producer of BSV Global Blockchain Convention and Founder of Ayre Ventures.

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention is attracting more than one hundred twenty speakers from around the world, with high-profile thought leaders from across the blockchain and digital asset industry, and representatives of many diverse industry sectors using BSV. The Event will be an opportunity to gain experience about new blockchain innovations in the public sector, esports and online games, Metaverse, NFTs, Web3, fintech Islamic Finance, Internet of Things, smart cities, supply chain, entertainment & media, music, the arts, sports, cybersecurity, computation, blockchain mining, and environmental, social & governance (ESG) compliance.

BSV is an enterprise-grade blockchain that can grow unbounded and can manage large amounts of data, all stored at a low cost, and high volumes of micropayments sent at very low cost (1/20 to 1/100 of a U.S. cent and expected to be lower in the future). Unlike legacy social platforms like Facebook and Instagram, BSV applications can re-invent the Internet by allowing users to store on-chain, control and monetize their own content and data. BSV is also the greenest proof of work blockchain on the planet as confirmed by CoinCarbonCap and Canadian audit firm MNP in their 2021 report on the subject.

The three day Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai is expected to attract around 2000 people from 100 countries, with a wide range of speakers and panelists, these include experts like Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria; Muhammad Azar Ahsan, former Minister of State & Chairman, Board of Investments for Pakistan; Latif Ladid, Chair of 5G World Alliance and President of the IPv6 Forum; Hussein Al Sayed, CNBC Arabia Anchor; Dr, Mohamed Al Hemairy, Head of Technology Transfer Office, University of Sharjah; Saeed Mohammed Ali Alhebsi, Advisor in AI & Sr. Project Manager, UAE Ministry of HR & Emiratization; Dr. Zayed Al Hemairy, Principal Engineer, IT Department - Ministry of Community Development, UAE; Dana Al Salem, CEO, Fan Factory and global innovation expert; Dr. Basim Zafar, Chairman, Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), Ali Shobokshi, founder, Salispay, Raheel Iqbal, Co-Founder, The Game Storm Studios and CEO, OZI Group, Michael Jacobsen, Co-Founder & CEO, Seventy7 Ventures, and global producer of the "Dirty Dancing on Stage" musical, Tony Mugavero, Co-Founder and CEO of live streaming platform Rad NFTv, Michael Kimani, Co-Founder & Head of Growth Africa, Fonbnk, and many others.

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention offers an extraordinary opportunity to interact with the most influential senior decision-makers, developers, and investors in the blockchain space.

For more information and to register click here GBC agenda and tickets

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain