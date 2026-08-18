Hi Vanilla. Meet Fireball. Fireball Torch'd Vanilla Reimagines the Classic Flavor You Thought You Knew, Available for a Limited Time Only.

Fireball's new limited-edition release brings together the familiar appeal of vanilla with Fireball's unmistakable attitude.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you thought you had vanilla figured out, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky comes in with a match. New Fireball Torch'd Vanilla proves this classic still has a few tricks up its sleeve. But better get it while it's hot because it's only available for a limited time.

Sweet. Smoky. Spicy. Fireball Torch'd Vanilla blends rich vanilla, toasted marshmallow, smoky oak and warm baking spice before Fireball's signature cinnamon steals the show. Think warm, gooey cinnamon spiced cupcake with an unmistakable kiss from the fire(ball).

Fireball Torch'd Vanilla

"We had a feeling that there was a bolder, hotter side of vanilla just waiting to be set free," says Danny Suich, Global Brand Director of Fireball. "Fireball Torch'd Vanilla is the perfect bottle to warm things up as the days get shorter. It's only here for a limited time, so try it now or spend the rest of the year hearing about what you missed."

Starting this September, Fireball Torch'd Vanilla (33% ABV, 66 proof) lands at participating retailers nationwide for a limited time in 50mL and 750mL bottles. Suggested retail prices are $0.99 for a 50mL bottle, $9.99 for a 10-pack of 50mL bottles and $14.99 for a 750mL bottle. It's vanilla with a rebellious streak: unexpected, unforgettable and impossible to mistake for anything else.

Fans 21+ can visit FireballWhisky.com to learn more and find a retailer near them.

For more information on the #1 U.S. shot brand and upcoming programs, follow @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fireball

Fireball sparks the moments worth remembering – from fall festivals to happy hour and all your side quests in-between – with its unique cinnamon flavor. Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot, but it also shines in cocktails or paired with your favorite beer.

For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Fireball, Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac