Hi3D V3.0, the First Commercially Available AI 3D Model with 2048³ Voxel Resolution, Launches with 48 Hours of Free Access for Everyone

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D, the all-in-one AI 3D creation platform, announces the launch of Hi3D V3.0, the first commercially available AI 3D model with 2048³ voxel resolution. Dramatically reducing the manual mesh repair needed before a model enters the production pipeline, Hi3D V3.0 closes the gap between raw AI output and implementation in gaming, film, 3D printing, industrial design, and more. Beyond increasing resolution from the 1536³ standard to 2048³ — for 2.37x the total voxel count — it boosts textures to 8K while upgrading cross-view structural reasoning and Hi3D's proprietary UV completion algorithm.

To let everyone experience Hi3D V3.0's high-fidelity AI 3D capabilities, Hi3D is offering free access to V3.0 for 48 hours, running from August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) through August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC) at Hi3D. During the same window, annual plans are available at an additional 70% off.

A Three-Pronged Enhancement to 3D Model Delivery

Preserving detail between a digital file and a finished asset relies on extreme precision. Hi3D V3.0 introduces three levels of advancement targeting the areas most vulnerable to information loss.

High-Fidelity 2048³ Voxel-Level Resolution

By implementing a new voxel resolution standard of 2048³, Hi3D V3.0 preserves intricate structures even at extreme zoom levels, for sharp details without the merging and smoothing found at lower resolutions. It's an unmistakable upgrade over existing AI 3D modeling: layered feathers and scales, lettering and logo edges, and mechanical junctions all resolve clearly with minimal intervention.

The upgraded reconstruction lets Hi3D V3.0 build small, adjacent components separately without fusing, capture shallow engraving and surface relief, and build difficult structures like thin walls and unsupported overhangs with remarkable realism and functionality.

Comprehensive Structural Integration

Hi3D V3.0's advanced spatial reasoning results in precise geometry and structural precision from every angle. Its next-generation refinement renders sharp improvements in occluded areas and intersecting objects, achieving stable, supported structures even when rear and side views are obscured.

An 8K-Resolution Texture Ceiling

Texture output increases to a maximum 8K resolution alongside Hi3D's self-developed UV completion algorithm. That means cleaner pattern edges, smoother color transitions, and finer ornamentation, even under extreme magnification, for more headroom to work when precision is paramount.

In addition to the highlights mentioned above, Hi3D also offers:

3D Model Maker : A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace.

A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace. Image to 3D Model : Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing.

Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing. AI Texturing : Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life.

Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life. Split for 3D Printing: Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly.

Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into clearly separated color regions and prepare them for compatible multicolor printing workflows.

From Raw Generation to Production Delivery

Hi3D V1.0 broke ground as the first commercial image-to-3D solution with a 1536³ voxel resolution. V2.0 pushed standards further with unified geometry and texture generation, intelligent occluded structure mapping, and refined texture de-lighting for an end-to-end upgrade.

Now, Hi3D V3.0 delivers powerful workflow-supporting enhancements built around sharper geometry, better complex structure handling, and increased texture quality fundamentally improving output.

Alongside the increased performance, it features versatile tools including Split for 3D Printing, Multicolor 3D Printing, and Auto-Plating to deliver a complete, production-ready 3D model in a few simple steps. Together, Hi3D V3.0's vastly reduced manual repair demands, stronger deliverability across disciplines, and refined production pipeline combine the full AI 3D modeling workflow into a single, streamlined platform.

A Comprehensive Upgrade to Cross-Industry Standards

Countless fields utilize high-resolution 3D assets — 3D printing, games and film, digital art, jewelry and fashion, industrial design, tourism and education, and more — and no two uses are exactly the same. But the requirements for 3D model output remain consistent: complete geometry representation with plausible structures, clean textures, and files that support an ongoing editing process.

Hi3D is solving more than a single step in one industry. By advancing modeling capability from multiple angles, it's lowering the barrier to high-quality 3D content across the board, bridging the gap between AI generation and final production. It's giving professional and casual users with a wide range of goals and experience levels access to editable, presentable assets that are ready to build on creatively and efficiently, without requiring any prior 3D modeling experience.

48-Hour Launch Window: Free Access and Annual Plan Offer

When: August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) – August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC)

August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) – August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC) Where: Hi3D

Terms: Full Hi3D V3.0 access for 48 hours

Full Hi3D V3.0 access for 48 hours Annual plan offer: Hi3D continues to consistently prioritize cost efficiency and low per-generation credit consumption in addition to multifaceted performance enhancement. To mark the V3.0, annual plans are available at 70% off throughout the 48-hour free trial window.

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform developed by Math Magic. Hi3D V3.0 is the highest-precision AI 3D model today, reaching 2048³ voxel resolution. It turns ideas and images into high-fidelity, production-ready 3D assets. The platform serves customers across 3D printing, gaming, film and animation, e-commerce, and architectural design, among others.

Hi3D's mission is to make creation as universal as expression. The platform covers the full workflow from generation to print, so AI-generated models can be printed and assembled without additional modeling work.

Contact

Yasmin Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi3D