Hi3D V3.0 Opens Free to Everyone for 48 Hours, Starting from August 19

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D will launch V3.0 on August 19, 2026, with free access to the new model for its first 48 hours on the Hi3D platform. Hi3D V3.0 is the highest-precision AI 3D model today, reaching 2048³ voxel resolution and preserving fine detail across every industry it serves.

A Higher Precision Ceiling — Redefining the Next Generation of AI 3D Model

Hi3D has set the benchmark at every stage. Hi3D V1.0 was the first commercially available AI 3D model at 1536³ voxel resolution. Hi3D V3.0 advances it to 2048³ voxel resolution, setting a new SOTA in AI 3D Models.

Precision is the headline improvement, but not the only one. Hi3D V3.0 improves the full pipeline rather than any single stage, and holds up under close inspection — where other AI 3D models usually fail.

In addition to the highlights mentioned above, Hi3D also offers:

3D Model Maker : A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace.

A high-precision, all-in-one AI 3D creation platform that brings image-to-3D generation, AI texturing, model splitting and multi-format export together in one seamless workspace. Image to 3D Model : Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing.

Turn a 2D reference image into a clean, detailed, and structured 3D model for games, design, art, or 3D printing. AI Texturing : Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life.

Automatically generate detailed, production-ready textures that bring untextured 3D models to life. Split for 3D Printing: Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly.

Automatically split complete models into printable parts and add connectors for easier printing and assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into clearly separated color regions and prepare them for compatible multicolor printing workflows.

Why Free for Everyone

Hi3D has built its platform on the premise that high-quality AI 3D model should be accessible regardless of industry or level of experience. 3D printing, games and film, e-commerce, industrial design, jewelry, and more all rely on 3D assets — and Hi3D has significantly lowered the barrier to creating them. Therefore, Hi3D is opening V3.0 for 48 hours, allowing users across all industries to evaluate the highest-precision AI 3D model today and to see how it fits into their existing workflows.

48-Hour Free Access

When: August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) – August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC)

Website: Hi3D

Terms: Full access to Hi3D V3.0

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform developed by Math Magic. Hi3D V3.0 is the highest-precision AI 3D model today, reaching 2048³ voxel resolution. It turns ideas and images into high-fidelity, production-ready 3D assets. The platform serves customers across 3D printing, gaming, film and animation, e-commerce, and architectural design, among others.

Hi3D's mission is to make creation as universal as expression. The platform covers the full workflow from generation to print, so AI-generated models can be printed and assembled without additional modeling work.

CONTACT:

Yasmin Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi3D