HiddenLayer and Cohere Collaborate to Remove Security Barriers to Enterprise Agentic AI

Cohere North secured by HiddenLayer enables enterprises to deploy AI agents across business systems with built-in protection against AI-native threats.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading AI security company, today announced a collaboration with Cohere, the world's leading sovereign AI company, to help enterprises securely deploy agentic AI at scale. By combining Cohere's North platform with HiddenLayer's AI Security Platform capabilities, organizations can confidently deploy AI agents that interact with enterprise systems while defending against AI-native threats.

HiddenLayer and Cohere Collaborate

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, they're running into the same challenge of AI teams wanting to deploy agents that automate workflows and connect to business systems, while security teams are concerned about risks such as prompt injection, data leakage, model attacks, and malicious tool use. Together, HiddenLayer and Cohere are helping organizations overcome that barrier by pairing enterprise AI with purpose-built security designed for AI systems.

"Agentic AI dramatically increases the attack surface for enterprises. These systems are highly vulnerable to prompt injection, data exfiltration, and abuse of the tools and systems they're connected to," says Chris Sestito, Co-Founder and CEO of HiddenLayer. "Organizations can't deploy agents at scale without security designed specifically for AI systems and the threats they face. Our collaboration with Cohere secures the AI layer that traditional controls miss, giving customers the confidence to deploy agentic AI in production, not just experiment with it."

The collaboration is grounded in real-world deployment. HiddenLayer evaluated Cohere's North platform against its own security standards before deploying it internally for employee use, demonstrating how organizations can securely adopt agentic AI and integrate it into core systems and workflows.

The North platform enables organizations to connect cutting-edge AI models to enterprise applications, workflows, and data sources, making it easier to automate work across the business. HiddenLayer complements those capabilities by securing the agents, models, prompts, and integrations that power those workflows at runtime, helping organizations detect and respond to AI-native attacks that traditional security tools were not designed to address.

"Regulated industries and governments are adopting agentic AI, but only when those systems are sovereign, secure, and fully under their control," said Nic Morales, VP of Customer Experience at Cohere. "North was built for exactly that. Together with HiddenLayer, we're giving customers a hardened foundation to run agents that take meaningful action across sensitive systems and data. This collaboration enables organizations to move from experimentation to real production deployments with trust."

Key capabilities include:

Deploy AI agents that securely connect to enterprise applications, data, and workflows

Detect prompt injection, model attacks, and malicious tool use at runtime

Reduce the risk of data leakage through AI agents and enterprise integrations

Monitor AI activity with governance and runtime security designed for production environments

Support compliance with audit-ready visibility into AI interactions

Together, HiddenLayer and Cohere help organizations move agentic AI from pilot to production by combining frontier enterprise AI with purpose-built AI security.

To discuss the collaboration and the future of secure enterprise AI, HiddenLayer and Cohere will host a joint webinar on June 30th. The session will explore how organizations can securely scale agentic AI while protecting the systems, data, and workflows that drive their business.

Register for the webinar at: https://events.cohere.com/hiddenlayer/

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer protects agentic, generative, and predictive AI applications across the entire AI lifecycle, from discovery and AI supply chain security to attack simulation and runtime protection. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, our platform is purpose-built to defend AI systems against evolving threats. HiddenLayer protects intellectual property, helps ensure regulatory compliance, and enables organizations to safely adopt and scale AI with confidence.

About Cohere

Cohere, founded in 2019, is a security-first enterprise AI leader building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve real-world business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, deep customization, and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across public clouds, private environments, and on-premises. Headquartered globally in Toronto and San Francisco, Cohere also operates offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.

The company has raised ~$1.6BUSD from strategic technology investors (Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun. For more information, visit cohere.com.

Contact

SutherlandGold for HiddenLayer

[email protected]

SOURCE HiddenLayer