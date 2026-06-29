HiddenLayer Joins Databricks Unity AI Gateway Ecosystem to Bring AI-Native Security to Enterprise AI Workloads

Building on its Unity Catalog integration, HiddenLayer is working with Databricks to extend model security, AI threat intelligence, and detection-and-response capabilities into Databricks-governed AI runtime workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading provider of security for AI, today announced its participation in the Databricks Unity AI Gateway ecosystem, advancing the company's vision of helping enterprises securely build, deploy, and operate AI at scale.

Databricks AI Unity Catalog

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production use of generative AI, AI agents, and Model Context Protocol integrations, the security challenge has changed. Enterprise AI systems are no longer isolated model calls. They are interconnected workloads that retrieve data, invoke tools, interact with APIs, execute actions, and operate across business-critical environments. Securing those systems requires more than traditional application controls or governance checklists. It requires visibility into how AI is being used, intelligence about how AI systems can be attacked, and security workflows designed specifically for models, agents, and AI runtime behavior.

Databricks Unity AI Gateway provides a centralized layer for governing enterprise AI interactions across models, agents, tools, MCP servers, providers, and frameworks. Through the Unity AI Gateway ecosystem, HiddenLayer is working with Databricks to bring AI-native security intelligence and detection-and-response capabilities into the workflows customers use to manage and scale AI on the Databricks platform.

The collaboration builds on HiddenLayer's existing work with Databricks Unity Catalog, where HiddenLayer helps customers scan and assess AI models before deployment. With Unity AI Gateway, HiddenLayer is extending that security approach closer to the runtime path, helping organizations protect not only the models they deploy, but also the agents, prompts, responses, tool calls, and AI interactions those systems generate in production.

"Organizations are rapidly adopting AI agents and autonomous systems, but many are doing so without the security controls needed to manage emerging risks," said Chris Sestito, CEO and Co-founder of HiddenLayer. "HiddenLayer provides AI-native security across the AI lifecycle, helping customers protect models, applications, and agents from evolving threats. Through the Unity AI Gateway ecosystem, we're helping organizations combine strong governance with the security required to confidently scale AI and deploy agents to production environments."

HiddenLayer's participation in the Unity AI Gateway ecosystem is designed to help customers address the emerging security requirements of enterprise AI, including:

Model security before deployment: Scan model artifacts and versions for malicious code, vulnerabilities, unsafe dependencies, tampering, and other AI supply-chain risks before they become production assets.

Scan model artifacts and versions for malicious code, vulnerabilities, unsafe dependencies, tampering, and other AI supply-chain risks before they become production assets. Runtime visibility for AI workloads: Monitor activity across prompts, responses, model behavior, agent actions, tool usage, and MCP-enabled workflows to understand how AI systems are operating in real environments.

Monitor activity across prompts, responses, model behavior, agent actions, tool usage, and MCP-enabled workflows to understand how AI systems are operating in real environments. AI-specific threat detection: Identify attack patterns such as prompt injection, data leakage, model manipulation, unsafe tool use, model theft, adversarial ML techniques, and emerging agentic AI threats.

Identify attack patterns such as prompt injection, data leakage, model manipulation, unsafe tool use, model theft, adversarial ML techniques, and emerging agentic AI threats. Policy controls and guardrails: Apply security and policy enforcement to help prevent unsafe behavior, protect sensitive data, and reduce exposure across enterprise AI applications.

Apply security and policy enforcement to help prevent unsafe behavior, protect sensitive data, and reduce exposure across enterprise AI applications. Detection and response workflows for AI: Turn AI activity into actionable security signals that security teams can investigate, triage, and respond to through established operational processes.

Turn AI activity into actionable security signals that security teams can investigate, triage, and respond to through established operational processes. Support for governance, audit, and compliance programs: Provide visibility, evidence, policy enforcement, and risk context that help organizations demonstrate control over the AI systems they deploy.

This approach aligns with the broader Databricks strategy for governed enterprise AI. Unity Catalog established a foundation for managing and securing data and AI assets. Unity AI Gateway extends that foundation to the runtime interactions between models, agents, tools, MCP servers, and AI applications. Together, they help organizations bring context, control, and choice to enterprise AI while enabling customers to govern AI usage across models, agents, and applications. HiddenLayer adds specialized security depth to that architecture, helping customers detect and respond to risks that are unique to AI systems.

"As organizations move AI into production, governance must extend beyond access controls to include visibility and protection across AI interactions," said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Partnerships and Ecosystem, Databricks. "By integrating HiddenLayer with Databricks Unity AI Gateway, customers can monitor AI activity, enforce guardrails, and manage risk across models, agents, and tools."

The announcement comes as enterprises increasingly recognize AI security as a distinct cybersecurity discipline. Responsible AI, governance, and compliance programs remain important, but they do not replace the need to defend the AI systems themselves. Models can be tampered with. Agents can be manipulated. Prompts and tool calls can be abused. Sensitive data can leak through AI workflows. Runtime behavior can indicate compromise, misuse, or adversarial activity.

HiddenLayer is purpose-built for that threat surface. By working with Databricks, HiddenLayer is helping customers secure AI where it is being built, governed, deployed, and operated, bringing model security, AI threat intelligence, runtime monitoring, policy controls, and detection-and-response capabilities into the enterprise AI workflows and platform customers already trust.

To learn more about HiddenLayer and its approach to securing AI systems, visit www.hiddenlayer.com.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer protects agentic, generative, and predictive AI applications across the entire AI lifecycle, from discovery and AI supply chain security to attack simulation and runtime protection. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, our platform is purpose-built to defend AI systems against evolving threats. HiddenLayer protects intellectual property, helps ensure regulatory compliance, and enables organizations to safely adopt and scale AI with confidence.

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SutherlandGold for HiddenLayer

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SOURCE HiddenLayer