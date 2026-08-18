HiddenLayer Selected to Support DOE's $60 Million Prometheus Initiative Under the Genesis Mission

AI security leader joins national laboratory, industry, and academic partners working to accelerate the safe application of AI across the U.S. nuclear energy sector

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, a leader in security for artificial intelligence, today announced its partnership with Idaho National Labs and contribution to Prometheus, a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiative selected to receive $60 million in Phase II funding over three years, subject to appropriations, through the Genesis Mission.

HiddenLayer selected for contribution to Prometheus, a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiative selected to receive $60 million in Phase II funding over three years, subject to appropriations, through the Genesis Mission.

Prometheus brings together national laboratories, academia, and more than 20 industry partners to apply artificial intelligence to some of the nuclear energy sector's most complex challenges. The initiative will explore how AI can help accelerate the design, licensing, manufacturing, construction, and operation of nuclear reactors while maintaining the safety, security, and technical rigor required for critical infrastructure.

As part of the Prometheus collaboration, HiddenLayer will contribute its expertise in securing AI systems against emerging threats and vulnerabilities, helping ensure that security remains foundational as AI-enabled technologies move from research into real-world nuclear energy applications.

"AI has enormous potential to accelerate scientific discovery and transform critical industries, but that opportunity has to be matched by an equally strong commitment to security," said Chris Sestito, CEO and co-founder of HiddenLayer. "Prometheus represents exactly the type of collaboration required to move AI innovation forward responsibly. We're proud to bring HiddenLayer's AI security expertise to an initiative with the potential to strengthen both America's energy future and its technological leadership."

The Department of Energy announced the Prometheus selection as part of the Genesis Mission, a national initiative focused on using AI to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, and advance energy innovation. Prometheus is the first Phase II award announced under the Genesis Mission.

Led by Idaho National Laboratory, Prometheus includes Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratories alongside academic institutions and industry partners. Together, the organizations will work to develop AI-enabled capabilities across nuclear reactor development and operations, nuclear fuel fabrication, and nuclear legacy document management.

Securing AI for Critical Infrastructure

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in critical infrastructure, organizations must address risks that extend beyond those associated with traditional software. AI models and systems introduce a distinct attack surface that can be targeted throughout development, deployment, and operation.

The collaboration builds on HiddenLayer's work with government agencies and enterprises to identify AI risk, test AI systems for vulnerabilities, and protect AI models and applications against adversarial threats.

The Prometheus award reflects a growing national focus on building the infrastructure, partnerships, and security capabilities necessary to deploy AI in high-impact scientific and critical infrastructure environments.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer protects predictive, generative, and agentic AI applications across the entire AI lifecycle, from discovery and AI supply chain security to attack simulation and runtime protection. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, our platform is purpose-built to defend AI systems against evolving threats. HiddenLayer protects intellectual property, helps ensure regulatory compliance, and enables organizations to safely adopt and scale AI with confidence.

For more information, visit hiddenlayer.com.

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SOURCE HiddenLayer