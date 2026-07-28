H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Avove

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Avove Limited ("Avove" or the "Company"), a leading UK infrastructure services and engineering company focused on the regulated water and power markets. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Avove provides end-to-end design and build solutions to utilities in the water, wastewater, and power sectors. It operates across Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has built a strong reputation for high-quality delivery, for being an employer of choice, and for generating social value in the communities it serves, all demonstrated by several recent award wins.

The Company benefits from exposure to significant forecast investment in UK infrastructure, notably the AMP8 water investment cycle, which includes renewing ageing assets, reducing pollution incidents, and strengthening climate change resilience. Avove's management team will reinvest alongside H.I.G. and remain in place to lead the Company's continued development, supported by an M&A strategy aimed at broadening its service offerings to better serve its customer base.

Mark Perkins, CEO of Avove, remarked, "We are proud of what the Avove team has achieved to date by focusing on innovation, quality, and safety, supported by an engaged and passionate workforce. In partnership with H.I.G., we will continue to improve outcomes for the communities we serve while pursuing growth in a market undergoing rapid transformation."

Adam Taylor, Managing Director in H.I.G.'s London office, said, "UK infrastructure markets are set for significant growth in the coming years with capacity, efficiency, and resilience targeted for improvement. We are excited to partner with Avove's highly experienced management team, combining the Company's strong track record of delivery to regulated utility markets with H.I.G.'s deep UK services sector knowledge and acquisitive-growth expertise."

About Avove

Avove is a leading infrastructure services and engineering company that aims to move life forward, creating sustainable utility infrastructure solutions that help improve people's lives, grow the economy, and transform communities. Avove is passionate about the areas where it works and aims to support them by leaving a positive legacy by engaging with colleagues, clients, and communities along the journey. For more details see avove.co.uk.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Adam Taylor

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com