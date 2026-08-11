H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Phoenix ME

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Phoenix ME Limited ("Phoenix" or the "Company"), a leading UK-based provider of integrated mechanical & electrical engineering services to the data centre, life sciences, infrastructure, and commercial end markets. Phoenix's CEO and Founder Lee Compton will reinvest alongside H.I.G., and the Company's existing management team will remain in place to lead the business forward. Jim Arnold will join as Chairman, partnering with management and H.I.G. to support Phoenix's next phase of growth.

Phoenix is a leading provider of integrated mechanical and electrical system design, installation, and commissioning services, supporting a diverse base of longstanding blue-chip customers across the UK and Europe. The Company has built a strong reputation for excellence and reliable delivery of complex, mission-critical projects, including many of London's highest-profile infrastructure developments that have significant exposure to the fast-growing data centre and life sciences end markets. The Company sees a significant opportunity to further support existing and new customers in their most complex and mission-critical projects, expand its presence across Europe, and broaden its service offering through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Lee Compton, CEO of Phoenix, remarked, "Phoenix has a long track record of quality and reliability and is a trusted partner for our sector's largest and most reputable contractors and end customers. We are excited for the future and believe that by working closely with H.I.G., we can continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients in our fast-growing end-markets."

John Harper, Managing Director of H.I.G. in London, said, "Phoenix's end markets will enjoy rapid growth over the coming years. We are excited to partner with the Phoenix team to build on their already impressive track record of delivering high-value engineering services on these complex assets."

About Phoenix ME

Founded in 1931, Phoenix provides specialist mechanical & electrical engineering services across the data centres, life sciences, infrastructure, and commercial end markets. The business is headquartered in London and operates across the UK and mainland Europe. For more information, visit phoenixme.co.uk.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

John Harper

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com