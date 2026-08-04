H.I.G. Capital Completes the Sale of ECI

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, ECI ("ECI" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of enterprise technology services solutions to the alternative investment and regulated financial services industries, to Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point").

Headquartered in New York, ECI is a leading managed services provider (MSP) built specifically for alternative investment managers and investment banks, with more than 30 years serving highly regulated financial services clients. ECI delivers a holistic suite of managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance services, complemented by innovative offerings in GRC and AI, through a global delivery platform spanning the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company serves more than 630 clients across 37 countries, supported by a global team of more than 775 professionals and eight data center locations worldwide.

Following its acquisition of ECI, H.I.G. executed on its thesis to transform the Company into a modern, security-first managed services platform. During H.I.G.'s ownership, ECI assembled a world-class leadership team, expanded its offering beyond core managed IT into holistic cybersecurity, GRC, and AI-enabled managed services to establish a scaled global delivery model. The Company also deepened its position as the partner of choice for blue-chip financial services firms and extended its capabilities into adjacent regulated markets, driving significant, durable growth in its recurring-revenue base.

Jeff Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, said: "The past several years have been a period of transformation for ECI. With H.I.G.'s partnership, we built ELLA™, advancing AI-powered services for both internal operations and client engagement, while maintaining the compliance rigor that makes us the trusted technology partner for the world's most demanding regulated markets. H.I.G. was instrumental in helping us enhance our service offering, go-to-market strategy, and delivery capabilities, and we're excited to continue that momentum alongside Wind Point."

John Von Bargen, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: "We are proud of what Jeff and the entire ECI team have accomplished, and we are confident the Company is exceptionally well positioned for its next phase of growth. ECI's evolution reflects the power of pairing a world-class management team with a clear strategy for innovation in cybersecurity and AI. It has been a privilege to partner with the ECI team, and we wish them continued success."

Baird and Guggenheim Partners served as financial advisors, and King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel, to H.I.G. and ECI in connection with the transaction.

About ECI

ECI is a leading global managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, GRC, and AI solutions to the alternative investment and regulated financial services industries. With a track record spanning more than 30 years and a global delivery platform across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, ECI serves more than 630 clients across 37 countries with high-touch, security-first solutions built for complex, regulated environments. For more information, visit eci.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contacts

John Von Bargen

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

800 Boylston St

Suite 910

Boston, MA 02199

P: 617.262.8455

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC