H.I.G. Growth Completes Strategic Investment In Rewind

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G. Growth"), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce its investment in Rewind Software Inc. ("Rewind" or the "Company"), a SaaS resilience platform delivering industry-leading backup and recovery, business continuity, and comprehensive data governance and retention, all engineered to safeguard against data loss and disruption.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Rewind protects company data across 16 leading cloud applications, enabling over 25,000 organizations to back up, restore, and ensure resilience of their SaaS workloads. H.I.G. Growth's investment will support the Company's growth, product innovation, and operational scale as AI adoption and the Atlassian cloud migration wave drive demand for enterprise-grade backup and recovery.

Mike Potter, CEO of Rewind, said: "We're thrilled to partner with H.I.G. Growth as we embark on this next stage of our journey and bring mission-critical solutions to enterprises around the globe. H.I.G. Growth's experience in scaling software businesses, strengthening go-to-market capabilities, and expanding channel partnerships aligns with our strategic vision for the company."

Hans Sherman, Managing Director at H.I.G. Growth, said: "As AI adoption accelerates, and autonomous agents are able to read, write, and act on data inside SaaS applications, the importance of backup and recovery grows exponentially. Rewind's differentiated platform closes the gap on business data left unprotected by SaaS platforms, delivering automated, compliant protection that becomes mission-critical for enterprises as they migrate to and adopt cloud environments. We are excited to partner with Mike and the entire Rewind team to support their continued growth and expansion."

About Rewind

Rewind is a leading SaaS resilience platform that backs up the data and workflows businesses depend on. When things go wrong, whether through human error or an AI agent acting at scale, Rewind ensures that business-critical data is recoverable on demand. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Rewind protects more than 7 PB of business-critical data for over 25,000 organizations across 16 leading SaaS platforms, including Jira, Confluence, GitHub, Shopify, QuickBooks Online, and monday.com. Rewind pairs schema-aware recovery and enterprise-grade governance with a growing suite of resilience capabilities built for the AI era, designed with security at its core, maintaining SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications along with capabilities that support customers' regulatory and compliance requirements. For more information, visit rewind.com.

About H.I.G Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners invests across all industries, with a focus on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise, such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth works closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a large in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at HIGgrowth.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

Contact:

Hans Sherman

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Growth Partners

800 Boylston St

Suite 910

Boston, MA 02199

P: 617.262.8455

higgrowth.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC