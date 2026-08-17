Higgsfield Raises $400 Million Series B Financing at $5.4 Billion Valuation with Annualized Revenue Reaching $700 Million

DST Global led the round, with new investment from Tribe Capital, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Smash Capital, Fifth Wall, Valor Capital, Intel Capital, Liberty Global Tech Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures.

Strategic investments were made by industry leaders spanning compute, connectivity, distribution, media and advertising.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higgsfield, the leading AI video and image creation platform for professional creators, brands, agencies, and studios, today announced a $400 million Series B financing at a $5.4 billion valuation. The round was led by DST Global, with participation from Tribe Capital, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Smash Capital, Fifth Wall, Valor Capital, Intel Capital, Liberty Global Tech Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. Existing investors also participated in the Series B, including Accel, Menlo Ventures, AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital's US-based fund), GFT Ventures, Capra Ventures, BAM Corner Point and BroadLight Capital.

Strategic investments were also made by industry leaders spanning compute, connectivity, distribution, media and advertising reflecting a shared conviction that Higgsfield's platform will reshape and power the next generation of visual media. Natalia Vodianova Arnault, supermodel and impact investor, has also joined the round as an investor and will serve as an advisor to Higgsfield, bringing more than 25 years of experience across the global fashion, beauty and creative industries.

"Every business needs visual content, but creating it at the quality, speed and scale companies demand remains complex and expensive," said Alex Mashrabov, Co-Founder & CEO of Higgsfield. "AI is fundamentally changing that. The next wave of value will be created by the applications that put this technology to work, and Higgsfield is leading that shift in visual media. We're building the platform businesses use to create high-quality content faster and more efficiently, positioning Higgsfield at the center of a multi-trillion-dollar global market."

This new funding more than quadruples Higgsfield's valuation of $1.3 billion during its Series A funding round and extension. This month, the company also reached $700 million in annualized revenue.

Higgsfield has more than 30 million users globally across 238 countries and territories, with the United States representing its largest market. A primary driver of that momentum is the increased adoption of Higgsfield's agentic products, which automate complex, multi-scene visual production. Following the company's Supercomputer rollout in May 2026, users of Higgsfield's agentic products have grown 42-fold in just three months, driving more than 20 million content generations per month.

Today, Higgsfield powers visual production for 390 of the Fortune 500. The company's enterprise customer base spans advertising and marketing, media and entertainment, broadcasting, fashion, retail, consumer brands, technology, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

"We are looking forward to supporting Alex, Yerzat, and the team as they build the next generation of AI tools for visual creation," said Yuri Milner founder of DST Global.

"Every major technology revolution in media gives birth to a new creative medium and spurs growth," said Kevin Mayer, former Walt Disney executive, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman at Smash Capital and Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Candle Media. "Higgsfield is empowering storytellers to push past the limits of traditional production, laying the groundwork for a new era of human creativity."

"At Tribe, we look for true outlier metrics, and Higgsfield's revenue velocity and customer retention speak for themselves," said Boris Revsin, Managing Partner at Tribe Capital. "By solving critical workflow bottlenecks for both global brands and Hollywood storytellers, Higgsfield is establishing the financial benchmark for creative software."

"Somewhere right now there is a young person with an extraordinary eye and no budget," said Ms. Vodianova Arnault. "Higgsfield gives them amazing tools to tell their story. It puts the power in the hands of the creative. I believe this is the future."

The financing will be used to fund continued investment in research and development, expand global infrastructure, recruit elite AI talent, and scale Higgsfield's global go-to-market efforts.

As AI adoption accelerates, Higgsfield is also addressing the widening skills gap among creators, students and enterprises worldwide. To expand access to AI-native creative tools and skills, the company is scaling two initiatives:

Higgsfield Academy is a free training program designed to teach commercial-grade AI video production. The program has already attracted more than 400,000 interactive course visitors, and 67,000 lesson completions. To accelerate learning, Higgsfield has open sourced its flagship AI-generated films, including Hell Grind and The Cully Hill Boys . Available for free, the films offer creators complete access to the underlying project files within Higgsfield's workspace.

is a free training program designed to teach commercial-grade AI video production. The program has already attracted more than 400,000 interactive course visitors, and 67,000 lesson completions. To accelerate learning, Higgsfield has open sourced its flagship AI-generated films, including and . Available for free, the films offer creators complete access to the underlying project files within Higgsfield's workspace. Higgsfield For Good, launching in September 2026, will help schools and nonprofits create and instantly localize visual learning materials across languages. Through a partnership with non-governmental organization YGA, which has reached 1.9 million students over more than 25 years, Higgsfield will support its World Science Movement by providing AI tools to 70,000 students and 13,000 educators, helping them transform complex science topics into engaging visual learning experiences for the next generation. As part of the broader rollout, Higgsfield Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Yerzat Dulat is also leading a specialized STEM program across eight rural schools in Central Asia.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native multimedia content creation platform for creators, marketers, brands, agencies, and studios. From commercial campaigns to original long-form narrative series, Higgsfield is built for teams that operate at professional scale, where output quality and consistency are non-negotiable. The platform has scaled to more than 30 million users across 238 countries and territories, with the United States representing its largest market.

Higgsfield was co-founded by Alex Mashrabov, who previously co-founded AI Factory, the AI computer vision technology company behind Snapchat's Cameos and face filters. Snap acquired AI Factory in 2019.

Visit the platform at https://higgsfield.ai/

SOURCE Higgsfield Inc.