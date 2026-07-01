High-Grade Glioma Market Witnesses Strong Momentum During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Increasing Clinical Activity and Drug Development | DelveInsight

The high-grade glioma market is witnessing steady growth driven by the rising incidence of aggressive brain tumors, increasing awareness, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The market is further expanding due to the growing adoption of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, tumor-treating fields, and innovative gene and cell-based treatments. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Plixorafenib (FORE Biotherapeutics), ONC201 (Chimerix), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), DCVAX-L (Northwest Therapeutics), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published High-grade Glioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, high-grade glioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

High-grade Glioma Market Summary

The total market size in the 7MM for high-grade glioma was estimated to be nearly USD 800 million in 2025, and it is expected to grow positively by 2036.

in 2025, and it is expected to grow positively by 2036. The United States accounted for the largest high-grade glioma treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of incident cases of HGG, with nearly 16,700 in 2025.

in 2025. Leading high-grade glioma companies, such as FORE Biotherapeutics, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, Orbus Therapeutics, TVax Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Incyte Corporation, Kazia Therapeutics, Biomimetix, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, MimiVax, Oblato, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Imvax, BeiGene, Enterome, VBI Vaccines, Genenta Science, TME Pharma, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Istari Oncology, Plus Therapeutics, and others, are developing new high-grade glioma treatment drugs that can be available in the high-grade glioma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new high-grade glioma treatment drugs that can be available in the high-grade glioma market in the coming years. The promising high-grade glioma therapies in clinical trials include Plixorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVAX-L, Eflornithine, TVI-BRAIN-1, LAM561 (2-OHOA), REC-2282, VT1021, VERZENIO (abemaciclib), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), BMX-001, Bizaxofusp (MDNA55), ITI-1000 (PP65 DC vaccine), SURVAXM, OKN-007, BERUBICIN, GLIOVAC/SITOIGANAP, IGV-001, BGB-290, EO2401, VBI-1901, TEMFERON, NOX-A12 (OLAPTESED PEGOL), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Lerapolturev, Rhenium (186RE) obisbemeda, and others.

and others. By 2036, among all the emerging therapies market sizes of HGG, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by DCVax.

Discover which companies are leading the glioma pipeline @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/high-grade-glioma-hgg-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the High-grade Glioma Market

Rising High-Grade Glioma Patient Pool: In the US, approximately 25,000 new cases of malignant brain tumors are diagnosed annually, with gliomas representing around 80% of these cases. Among them, glioblastomas account for roughly 13,000 cases each year. The incidence of anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma increases with age, peaking in the 75–84 age group.

In the US, approximately new cases of malignant brain tumors are diagnosed annually, with gliomas representing around of these cases. Among them, glioblastomas account for roughly cases each year. The incidence of anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma increases with age, peaking in the 75–84 age group. Advancements in Targeted Therapies: Growing research on molecular pathways such as EGFR, IDH mutations, and BRAF alterations is accelerating the development of precision medicines for high-grade glioma patients.

Growing research on molecular pathways such as EGFR, IDH mutations, and BRAF alterations is accelerating the development of precision medicines for high-grade glioma patients. Expansion of Immunotherapy Approaches: The emergence of cancer vaccines, CAR-T therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and oncolytic virus therapies is creating new treatment opportunities in recurrent and resistant glioma cases.

The emergence of cancer vaccines, CAR-T therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and oncolytic virus therapies is creating new treatment opportunities in recurrent and resistant glioma cases. Rising Number of Clinical Trials: A surge in global clinical trial activity for novel drug combinations, gene therapies, and immunotherapies is expanding the future treatment landscape. Promising drugs in clinical trials include Plixorafenib (FORE Biotherapeutics), ONC201 (Chimerix), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Enzastaurin (DB-102) (Denovo Biopharma), DCVAX-L (Northwest Therapeutics), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics), TVI-BRAIN-1 (TVax Biomedical), LAM561 (2-OHOA) (Laminar Pharmaceuticals), REC-2282 (Recursion Pharmaceuticals), VT1021 (Vigeo Therapeutics), VERZENIO (abemaciclib) (Eli Lilly), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) (Incyte Corporation), Paxalisib (GDC-0084) (Kazia Therapeutics), BMX-001 (Biomimetix), Bizaxofusp (MDNA55) (Medicenna Therapeutics), ITI-1000 (PP65 DC vaccine) (Immunomic Therapeutics), SURVAXM (MimiVax), OKN-007 (Oblato), Berubicin (CNS Pharmaceuticals), GLIOVAC/SITOIGANAP [Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC)], IGV-001 (Imvax), BGB-290 (BeiGene), EO2401 (Enterome), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), TEMFERON (Genenta Science), NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) (TME Pharma), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab) (Inovio Pharmaceuticals), LERAPOLTUREV (Istari Oncology), Rhenium (186RE) Obisbemeda (Plus Therapeutics), and others.

Aparna Thakur, an oncology expert at DelveInsight, said that DCVax-L stands out among emerging vaccines as the only one being investigated for both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM, showing significant survival benefits in both lines. The company has filed for approval in the UK. If approved, DCVax-L would become the first vaccine for GBM, offering a groundbreaking treatment option and capturing a significant market opportunity.

High-grade Glioma Market Analysis

The current standard treatment approach for high-grade glioma, comprising surgical resection, radiotherapy, and temozolomide, continues to deliver limited clinical benefit, as the majority of patients eventually experience disease recurrence.

Currently approved therapies for HGG include OPTUNE GIO, Bevacizumab (AVASTIN), Temozolomide (TEMODAR), Teserpaturev (DELYTACT) , and the combination of TAFINLAR + MEKINIST .

, and the combination of . The pipeline landscape is also witnessing growing interest in cancer vaccines targeting both first-line (1L) and relapsed/refractory (2L+) glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Companies such as Northwest Biotherapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, Aivita Biomedical, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals are actively advancing vaccine-based therapeutic candidates for GBM treatment.

In a notable regulatory milestone, Dordaviprone , marketed as MODEYSO , received accelerated approval from the FDA on August 6, 2025, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with diffuse midline glioma carrying an H3 K27M mutation whose disease progressed after prior therapy.

, marketed as , received accelerated approval from the FDA on August 6, 2025, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with diffuse midline glioma carrying an H3 K27M mutation whose disease progressed after prior therapy. Additionally, several biopharmaceutical companies, including Genenta Science, Kazia Therapeutics, and TVAX Biomedical , are focusing on the unmethylated MGMT (uMGMT) segment, an area that currently lacks any approved therapy.

, are focusing on the unmethylated MGMT (uMGMT) segment, an area that currently lacks any approved therapy. Other emerging players advancing early-stage candidates include Rigel Pharmaceuticals with Olutasidenib + TMZ, Aminex Therapeutics with AMXT1501, Bexion Pharmaceuticals with BXQ-350, OX2 Therapeutics with CD200ARL, and Neonc Technologies with NEO100, among others.

High-grade Glioma Competitive Landscape

Some of the high-grade glioma drugs under development include Plixorafenib (FORE Biotherapeutics), ONC201 (Chimerix), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), Enzastaurin (DB-102) (Denovo Biopharma), DCVAX-L (Northwest Therapeutics), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics), TVI-BRAIN-1 (TVax Biomedical), LAM561 (2-OHOA) (Laminar Pharmaceuticals), REC-2282 (Recursion Pharmaceuticals), VT1021 (Vigeo Therapeutics), VERZENIO (abemaciclib) (Eli Lilly), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) (Incyte Corporation), Paxalisib (GDC-0084) (Kazia Therapeutics), BMX-001 (Biomimetix), Bizaxofusp (MDNA55) (Medicenna Therapeutics), ITI-1000 (PP65 DC vaccine) (Immunomic Therapeutics), SURVAXM (MimiVax), OKN-007 (Oblato), Berubicin (CNS Pharmaceuticals), GLIOVAC/SITOIGANAP [Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC)], IGV-001 (Imvax), BGB-290 (BeiGene), EO2401 (Enterome), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), TEMFERON (Genenta Science), NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol) (TME Pharma), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab) (Inovio Pharmaceuticals), LERAPOLTUREV (Istari Oncology), Rhenium (186RE) Obisbemeda (Plus Therapeutics), and others.

FORE Biotherapeutics' Plixorafenib is an investigational BRAF inhibitor distinguished by its dual role as both a dimer and paradox breaker, enabling a differentiated mechanism of action. Clinical findings have highlighted its promising monotherapy potential. In an earlier Phase 1/2 trial involving patients with MAPK inhibitor–naïve BRAF V600 primary recurrent CNS tumors (n=9), plixorafenib achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 67% and a clinical benefit rate exceeding 75%. Among patients harboring V600 alterations who had not previously received MAPK inhibitors, the therapy demonstrated a 42% response rate, along with a durable median duration of response (mDOR) of 17.8 months and a clinical benefit rate above 70%.

The drug has also shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile across multiple tumor types, particularly when compared with currently available standard-of-care therapies for BRAF-altered tumors. Drug-related adverse events led to treatment discontinuation in fewer than 2% of patients. According to Fore Biotherapeutics, plixorafenib's unique targeting of BRAF may help address the shortcomings of earlier-generation BRAF inhibitors, including rapid disease recurrence and the reliance on combination therapy with MEK inhibitors.

Kazia Therapeutics' Paxalisib is an investigational inhibitor of the PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway developed to cross the blood–brain barrier and inhibit abnormal molecular pathways associated with glioblastoma progression. Kazia Therapeutics is developing the therapy primarily for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma harboring an unmethylated MGMT promoter.

The drug is currently being assessed in the adaptive Phase II/III GBM AGILE study, which evaluates several therapeutic candidates for both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma. In this trial, paxalisib showed a clinically significant extension in overall survival, prompting the company to pursue discussions with the US FDA regarding possible accelerated approval opportunities. Although paxalisib remains under clinical investigation and has not yet obtained regulatory approval, it has received both Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the FDA to facilitate its development in this indication.

Laminar Pharmaceuticals' LAM561 is a novel anticancer therapy that functions by altering cell membrane lipids, thereby disrupting tumor cell membrane integrity and associated signaling pathways. Developed by Laminar Pharmaceuticals, the therapy is being explored for glioblastoma and other solid tumors. Initial clinical studies, including Phase I/IIa and Phase Ib trials, demonstrated its safety and tolerability in adults, including patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma receiving standard treatment regimens.

At present, LAM561 is undergoing evaluation in the Phase IIb/III CLINGLIO trial across Europe in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, with the study serving as a pivotal assessment of efficacy and survival benefit. Additionally, an ongoing Phase I/II pediatric study in the United States is investigating the therapy in children with advanced solid tumors, including malignant glioma. Should the CLINGLIO trial produce favorable clinical outcomes, future discussions with the European Medicines Agency may pave the way for a conditional marketing authorization application.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the high-grade glioma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the high-grade glioma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about what are the most promising high-grade glioma drugs in development @ High-grade Glioma Drugs

Recent Developments in the High-grade Glioma Market

In April 2026, FORE Biotherapeutics announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to plixorafenib for treating adult patients with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma (HGG).

announced that the FDA had awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to plixorafenib for treating adult patients with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma (HGG). In March 2026, Siren Biotechnology announced that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application filed by the University of California, San Francisco, enabling the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and biological activity of SRN-101 in adults with recurrent high-grade glioma.

announced that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application filed by the University of California, San Francisco, enabling the launch of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and biological activity of SRN-101 in adults with recurrent high-grade glioma. In February 2026, Sapu Bioscience announced progress in its global intellectual property portfolio for OT-101, the company's proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, reinforcing patent protection across neurology, oncology, and CNS-targeted drug delivery applications.

announced progress in its global intellectual property portfolio for OT-101, the company's proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, reinforcing patent protection across neurology, oncology, and CNS-targeted drug delivery applications. In November 2025, Purdue Pharma announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to tinostamustine for the treatment of malignant glioma. The company also plans to evaluate the bifunctional alkylating and HDAC-inhibiting agent in the adaptive GBM AGILE Phase II/III platform trial for glioblastoma.

announced that the US FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation to tinostamustine for the treatment of malignant glioma. The company also plans to evaluate the bifunctional alkylating and HDAC-inhibiting agent in the adaptive GBM AGILE Phase II/III platform trial for glioblastoma. In November 2025, Juncell Therapeutics presented data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2025) highlighting a case in which a patient with grade IV glioblastoma achieved complete tumor eradication four weeks after a single infusion of GC101 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), with tumor-free survival maintained for more than 20 months.

presented data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2025) highlighting a case in which a patient with grade IV glioblastoma achieved complete tumor eradication four weeks after a single infusion of GC101 tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), with tumor-free survival maintained for more than 20 months. In September 2025, BioLineRx and Hemispherian announced that the FDA had cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for GLIX1, a first-in-class oral small molecule targeting DNA damage response pathways. The companies plan to initiate a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma in 2026, following promising preclinical data demonstrating anti-tumor activity and blood-brain barrier penetration.

What is High-grade Glioma?

High-grade glioma (HGG) is an aggressive and fast-growing type of brain tumor that arises from glial cells, which support and protect nerve cells in the brain. These tumors are classified as Grade III or Grade IV by the World Health Organization (WHO), with Glioblastoma being the most severe and common form. High-grade gliomas are characterized by rapid cell proliferation, infiltration into surrounding brain tissue, and poor prognosis. Patients often experience symptoms such as persistent headaches, seizures, cognitive decline, vision problems, and difficulty with speech or movement, depending on the tumor's location. Standard treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, although recurrence rates remain high due to the tumor's highly invasive nature. Advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and precision medicine are currently being explored to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for patients with HGG.

High-grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

The high-grade glioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current high-grade glioma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The number of incident cases of glioblastoma is much higher than that of anaplastic astrocytoma. In the US, in 2025, the former accounted for ~90% of the cases, while ~10% cases belonged to anaplastic astrocytoma.

The high-grade glioma treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Glioma

Total Incident Cases of HGG

Total Incident Cases of DIPG/DMG

Age-specific Incident Cases of HGG

Total Incident Cases of HGG by Major Histological Type

Total Incident Cases of H3 K27M Mutant

High-grade Glioma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. High-grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Glioma, Total Incident Cases of HGG, Total Incident Cases of DIPG/DMG, Age-specific Incident Cases of HGG, Total Incident Cases of HGG by Major Histological Type, and Total Incident Cases of H3 K27M Mutant High-grade Glioma Market Size in 2025 USD 800 Million Key High-grade Glioma Companies FORE Biotherapeutics, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, Orbus Therapeutics, TVax Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Incyte Corporation, Kazia Therapeutics, Biomimetix, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, MimiVax, Oblato, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Imvax, BeiGene, Enterome, VBI Vaccines, Genenta Science, TME Pharma, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Istari Oncology, Plus Therapeutics, Roche (Genentech), Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Novocure, and others Key High-grade Glioma Therapies Plixorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVAX-L, Eflornithine, TVI-BRAIN-1, LAM561 (2-OHOA), REC-2282, VT1021, VERZENIO (abemaciclib), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), BMX-001, Bizaxofusp (MDNA55), ITI-1000 (PP65 DC vaccine), SURVAXM, OKN-007, BERUBICIN, GLIOVAC/SITOIGANAP, IGV-001, BGB-290, EO2401, VBI-1901, TEMFERON, NOX-A12 (OLAPTESED PEGOL), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Lerapolturev, Rhenium (186RE) obisbemeda, AVASTIN, TEMODAR/TEMODAL, DELYTACT, TAFINLAR, Optune Gio, and others

Scope of the High-grade Glioma Market Report

High-grade Glioma Patient Population Forecast

High-grade Glioma Therapeutics Market Size

High-grade Glioma Pipeline Analysis

High-grade Glioma Market Size and Trends

High-grade Glioma Market Opportunity

High-grade Glioma Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on High-grade Glioma

High-grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which Phase II/III assets could transform HGG treatment @ High-grade Glioma Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 High-grade Glioma Market Key Insights 2 High-grade Glioma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of High-grade Glioma 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology And Market Forecast Methodology 6 High-grade Glioma Market Overview At A Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Route of Administration [RoA], and, Mechanism of action [MoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of High-grade Glioma By Therapies In 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of High-grade Glioma By Therapies In 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of Gliomas 7.3 Molecular Analysis 7.4 Signs And Symptoms 7.5 Causes 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment And Management 7.8 Guidelines 8 Epidemiology And Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Total Incident Cases of Glioma In The 7MM 8.3 Total Incident Cases of High-grade Glioma In The 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Glioma in The United States 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of High-grade Glioma in The United States 8.4.3 Total Incident Cases of DIPG/DMG in The United States 8.4.4 Total Incident Cases of H3 K27M Mutant Glioma in The United States 8.4.5 Incident Cases of High-grade Glioma By Major Histological Type in The United States 8.4.6 Age-specific Cases of High-grade Glioma in The United States 8.5 EU4 And The UK 8.6 JAPAN 9 Patient Journey 10 Key Endpoints In High-grade Glioma 11 Marketed High-grade Glioma Drugs 11.1 Key competitors 11.2 AVASTIN (bevacizumab): Roche (Genentech) 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Product Profile 11.3 TEMODAR/TEMODAL (Temozolomide): Merck 11.4 DELYTACT (Teserpaturev/G47∆): Daiichi Sankyo 11.5 TAFINLAR (Dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (Trametinib): Novartis 11.6 Optune Gio: Novocure 12 Emerging High-grade Glioma Drugs 12.1 Key competitors 12.2 ONC201: CHIMERIX 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.3 AV-GBM-1: AIVITA BIOMEDICAL 12.4 ENZASTAURIN (DB-102): DENOVO BIOPHARMA 12.5 DCVAX-L: NORTHWEST THERAPEUTICS 12.6 EFLORNITHINE: ORBUS THERAPEUTICS 12.7 TVI-BRAIN-1: TVAX BIOMEDICAL 12.8 LAM561 (2-OHOA): LAMINAR PHARMACEUTICALS 12.9 REC-2282: RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 12.10 VT1021: VIGEO THERAPEUTICS 12.11 VERZENIO (ABEMACICLIB): ELI LILLY 12.12 PEMAZYRE (PEMIGATINIB): INCYTE CORPORATION 12.13 PAXALISIB (GDC-0084): KAZIA THERAPEUTICS 12.14 BMX-001: BIOMIMETIX 12.15 BIZAXOFUSP (MDNA55): MEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS 12.16 ITI-1000 (PP65 DC VACCINE): IMMUNOMIC THERAPEUTICS 12.17 SURVAXM: MIMIVAX 12.18 OKN-007: OBLATO 12.19 BERUBICIN: CNS PHARMACEUTICALS 12.20 GLIOVAC/SITOIGANAP: EPITOPOIETIC RESEARCH CORPORATION (ERC) 12.21 IGV-001: IMVAX 12.22 BGB-290: BEIGENE 12.23 EO2401: ENTEROME 12.24 VBI-1901: VBI VACCINES 12.25 TEMFERON: GENENTA SCIENCE 12.26 NOX-A12 (OLAPTESED PEGOL): TME PHARMA 12.27 INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (CEMIPLIMAB): INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS 12.28 LERAPOLTUREV: ISTARI ONCOLOGY 12.29 RHENIUM (186RE) OBISBEMEDA: PLUS THERAPEUTICS 13 High-grade Glioma Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 High-grade Glioma Market Outlook 13.3 Key High-grade Glioma Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Total Market Size of HGG In The 7 13.6 United States High-grade Glioma Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of HGG In The United States 13.6.2 Market Size of HGG by Therapies In The United States 13.7 EU4 And The UK High-grade Glioma Market Size 13.8 Japan High-grade Glioma Market Size 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access And Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.8 Japan 18 Bibliography 19 High-grade Glioma Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

High-grade Glioma Clinical Trial Analysis

High-grade Glioma Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HGG companies, including Mateon Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Oblato, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Nuvation Bio, Inc., Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Aadi, LLC, Erimos Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Low-grade Glioma Market

Low-grade Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key LGG companies, including Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Biogen Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

Glioma Market

Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioma companies, including Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Orbus Therapeutics, TVAX Biomedical, AnHeart Therapeutics, Beigene, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly, and others.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key GBM companies, including Avita Biomedical, TAE Life Sciences, Orbus Therapeutics, Chimerix, Laminar Pharma, Kazia Therapeutics, Precision NeuroMed, Imvax, Tilray, Medicinna Therapeutics, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Enterome, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Vigeo Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP