The Next Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Alzheimer's Disease Market: 6 Pipeline Therapies to Watch | DelveInsight

The Alzheimer's disease market dynamics are anticipated to change due to the expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Masupirdinea (Suven Life Sciences), Trontinemabb (Roche), Buntanetap (Annovis bio), Masitinib (AB Science), Remternetug (Eli Lilly), AUVELITY (AXS-05) (Axsome Therapeutics), Bezisterim (NE3107) (Biovie), Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801) (ALZHEON), Hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) (TRx0237) (TauRx Therapeutics), COBENFY (KarxXT) (Bristol Myers Squibb), AR1001d (AriBio), Remlifanserin (ACP ‑ 204) (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), Tricaprilin (Cerecin), and others, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's disease treatment landscape is experiencing a major transformation with the introduction of disease-modifying therapies that target fundamental disease mechanisms, particularly amyloid-β pathology. Among these, LEQEMBI (lecanemab) has become a leading biologic for patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, demonstrating its ability to slow cognitive and functional deterioration in biomarker-confirmed individuals. Regulatory approvals across key global markets have strengthened the shift toward earlier diagnosis, timely intervention, and biologically targeted treatment approaches.

Furthermore, the approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK, a subcutaneous maintenance formulation, is anticipated to enhance patient convenience by allowing at-home or simplified administration, reducing reliance on infusion-based therapy. Likewise, KISUNLA (donanemab) has emerged as another important anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody, offering clinically meaningful reductions in disease progression while distinguishing itself through the potential to discontinue treatment after achieving amyloid plaque clearance.

Discover more about the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/alzheimers-disease-ad-market

While disease-modifying biologics are reshaping therapeutic strategies, symptomatic treatments remain integral to the clinical management of Alzheimer's disease. ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine), a next-generation oral acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI), has been developed to improve gastrointestinal tolerability and long-term treatment adherence. Similarly, ALLYDONE transdermal donepezil patches provide an alternative drug delivery option designed to improve compliance, particularly among elderly patients.

In addition, REXULTI (brexpiprazole) has broadened the treatment landscape by addressing agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease dementia, reflecting the growing emphasis on managing both cognitive impairment and neuropsychiatric symptoms. Collectively, the combination of disease-modifying monoclonal antibodies with enhanced symptomatic and behavioral therapies is expected to redefine Alzheimer's disease management by promoting earlier intervention, personalized care, and a more comprehensive treatment approach.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said there is an opportunity for companies to conduct trials evaluating safer therapies with convenient patient doses at low cost that can enhance treatment compliance and adherence.

Beyond currently available therapies, the late-stage Alzheimer's disease pipeline continues to diversify, with multiple investigational candidates employing mechanisms that extend beyond conventional amyloid-focused strategies, highlighting the field's evolving emphasis on targeting complementary pathological pathways. Key candidates include Masupirdinea (Suven Life Sciences), Trontinemabb (Roche), Buntanetap (Annovis bio), Masitinib (AB Science), Remternetug (Eli Lilly), AUVELITY (AXS-05) (Axsome Therapeutics), Bezisterim (NE3107) (Biovie), Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801) (ALZHEON), Hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM) (TRx0237) (TauRx Therapeutics), COBENFY (KarxXT) (Bristol Myers Squibb), AR1001d (AriBio), Remlifanserin (ACP‑204) (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), Tricaprilin (Cerecin), and others.

Reflecting sustained innovation and expanding commercial opportunities, DelveInsight estimates that the Alzheimer's disease market across the seven major markets, comprising the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, was valued at approximately USD 4 billion in 2025. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period through 2036, driven by increasing disease prevalence, broader adoption of disease-modifying therapies, advancements in biomarker-based diagnosis, and a robust late-stage pipeline focused on improving clinical outcomes.

Below, we highlight 6 emerging late-stage therapies poised to enter the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market.

Suven Life Sciences' Masupirdine

5-HT6 antagonist

Masupirdine (SUVN-502) is an investigational small-molecule candidate from Suven Life Sciences that is being developed to treat cognitive impairment and neuropsychiatric manifestations, particularly agitation, in patients with Alzheimer's disease. As a highly selective serotonin 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, Masupirdine is designed to enhance the release of neurotransmitters involved in cognition and behavioral regulation, to improve cognitive performance as well as neuropsychiatric symptoms.

In contrast to conventional treatment approaches that may be associated with sedation, Masupirdine is intended to offer a non-sedating therapeutic option by selectively modulating central serotonergic pathways. The therapy is being investigated to address significant unmet needs in Alzheimer's disease, especially for agitation and aggression, where effective and well-tolerated treatment options remain limited.

Masupirdine is currently being assessed in a global Phase III clinical trial evaluating its efficacy in treating agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease dementia. The study is expected to conclude by the end of 2026, with topline results anticipated during the first half of 2027. In June 2026, Suven Life Sciences announced encouraging results from a pre-specified interim analysis and an independent review by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), supporting the continuation of the Phase III development program.

According to Javed, Masupirdine has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, reinforcing its potential as a therapeutic candidate. However, its ultimate success will depend on optimized clinical trial execution and appropriate patient selection. While the therapy holds considerable promise, additional clinical validation will be essential to confirm its efficacy and support future regulatory approval.

Roche's Trontinemab

Aβ-protein Inhibitors

Trontinemab (RG6102) is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody engineered with Brainshuttle technology to enhance the delivery of anti-amyloid therapies across the blood–brain barrier for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It selectively binds aggregated amyloid-beta (Aβ) and is designed to promote rapid and robust clearance of amyloid plaques from the brain.

The therapy integrates an anti-Aβ antibody with Roche's proprietary Transferrin Receptor 1 (TfR1)-mediated Brainshuttle platform, which improves transport into the central nervous system. By increasing brain exposure at lower doses than conventional anti-amyloid antibodies, trontinemab has the potential to accelerate and enhance amyloid plaque removal. This improved brain penetration may amplify the disease-modifying effects of amyloid-targeting therapies and help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. According to Roche, regulatory filings for trontinemab are currently expected after 2028.

Explore more about recent advancements in Alzheimer's disease-modifying treatments @ Timeline of Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-05

NMDA receptor Antagonist

AXS-05 is an investigational oral therapy engineered with a multimodal mechanism of action to address disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). It combines dextromethorphan and bupropion in a proprietary formulation that is designed to optimize the pharmacological activity of dextromethorphan. As part of its mechanism, dextromethorphan acts as both an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, helping regulate glutamatergic signaling and neuronal communication implicated in CNS disorders.

The NMDA receptor is essential for synaptic function, learning, memory, and neuronal plasticity, and abnormalities in this pathway have been linked to a range of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions. By modulating these signaling pathways, AXS-05 represents a promising therapeutic approach for disorders associated with cognitive dysfunction and behavioral disturbances.

The therapy is currently under clinical investigation for several indications, including agitation related to Alzheimer's disease and smoking cessation. While these uses have not yet been approved by the U.S. FDA, AXS-05 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. This designation highlights its potential to address a substantial unmet medical need by improving the management of neuropsychiatric symptoms in individuals living with Alzheimer's disease.

Bristol Myers Squibb's COBENFY

Muscarinic M1/M4 receptor agonist

COBENFY (KarXT; xanomeline–trospium chloride) is a novel muscarinic receptor-targeting therapy under investigation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP). In contrast to traditional antipsychotics, which primarily exert their effects through dopamine receptor antagonism, COBENFY selectively stimulates M1 and M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptors within the central nervous system. This differentiated mechanism aims to alleviate both psychotic and cognitive symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease while potentially reducing the risk of adverse effects commonly linked to dopamine-blocking therapies. Administered orally, COBENFY represents an innovative therapeutic strategy within the evolving Alzheimer's disease treatment landscape.

COBENFY is currently advancing through Phase III clinical development for Alzheimer's disease psychosis, with topline results anticipated in 2026. Beyond psychosis, the therapy is also being evaluated for additional Alzheimer's disease-related conditions, including agitation and cognitive impairment, highlighting its potential as a broad-spectrum neuropsychiatric treatment.

The ongoing ADEPT-1, ADEPT-2, and ADEPT-4 Phase III studies are expected to deliver topline results for Alzheimer's disease psychosis in 2026. If these studies are successful and regulatory approvals are secured, COBENFY could reach the market as early as 2027. In Alzheimer's disease agitation, the Phase III ADAGIO-2 trial is projected to report results in 2028, which could support a commercial launch beginning in 2029. Additionally, the MINDSET-1 and MINDSET-2 trials are assessing the therapy's impact on cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer's disease. These studies are also expected to report findings in 2028, with commercialization potentially commencing in 2029, subject to favorable clinical outcomes and regulatory clearance.

According to Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, COBENFY (KarXT) introduces a differentiated, non-dopaminergic approach to managing neuropsychiatric manifestations of Alzheimer's disease by selectively targeting central M1 and M4 muscarinic receptors. This mechanism may overcome some of the safety challenges associated with conventional antipsychotic therapies. Its comprehensive Phase III clinical program spanning psychosis, agitation, and cognitive impairment underscores the company's strategy to establish COBENFY as a versatile, multi-indication treatment for neuropsychiatric complications in Alzheimer's disease.

To know more about Alzheimer's disease drug development, visit @ Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Pipeline

Eli Lilly's Remternetug

Aβ-protein Inhibitors

Remternetug (LY3372993) is an investigational monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease. It is formulated for both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) administration and selectively targets N3pG amyloid-beta (Aβ), a modified amyloid species implicated in the disease's pathology. By binding to toxic amyloid plaques in the brain, the therapy promotes their clearance through immune-mediated mechanisms to slow disease progression. Remternetug has completed Phase I clinical studies and is currently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

Thakur noted that remternetug underscores Eli Lilly's focus on advancing next-generation amyloid-targeting antibodies designed to improve patient convenience, particularly by enabling potential subcutaneous delivery and faster amyloid plaque clearance.

Annovis Bio's Buntanetap

Translational Inhibitor of Neurotoxic Aggregating Proteins (TINAPs)

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an orally available small-molecule therapy developed using a proprietary synthetic biochemical process. It represents a first-in-class group of therapeutics called Translational Inhibitors of Neurotoxic Aggregating Proteins (TINAPs), which are designed to suppress the production of multiple neurotoxic proteins involved in the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. By targeting several pathogenic proteins simultaneously, Buntanetap offers a differentiated mechanism of action with the potential to address the underlying pathology of these disorders.

The therapy is being evaluated across a range of neurodegenerative indications, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease associated with Down syndrome. Buntanetap has completed a Phase II/III clinical trial in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease and is currently being assessed in a Phase III trial for individuals with early Alzheimer's disease, highlighting its potential to deliver therapeutic benefits across different stages of disease progression.

Download the report to understand the top emerging therapies in Alzheimer's Disease @ Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development Pipeline

Source: Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer's disease companies, including ARS Pharmaceuticals, Alfresa Pharma, Roche, Stallergenes Greer, DBV Technologies, Aquestive Therapeutics, Aravax, Siolta Therapeutics, GSK, Cue Biopharma, N-Fold, InnoUp Farma, Allergy Therapeutics, UKKO, Bryn Pharma, Poplar Therapeutics, Inimmune, Novartis (Excellergy), Intrommune Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Moonlight Therapeutics, Mabylon AG, Insignis Therapeutics, ALK-Abello, Cambridge Allergy, Prota Therapeutics, and others.

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