High Great Innovation Releases the EMO Mini, the Lightest Outdoor Formation Drone in Its Class

Case-based, 249 g formation drone built for rapid deployment and back-to-back outdoor shows; priced at $750 per unit (based on an order of 2,100 units).

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Great Innovation ("High Great") has released the EMO Mini, the lightest outdoor formation drone in its class and the newest addition to its drone light-show lineup. Built for fast, large-scale outdoor performances, the EMO Mini packs storage, charging, and takeoff into a single case, weighs just 249 g, and is priced at $750 per unit based on an order of 2,100 units.

Built for fast, large-scale deployment

EMO Mini

The EMO Mini is designed to move quickly from transport to takeoff. Each drone stores, charges, and launches from a single case, cutting transport and storage space by up to 70% and allowing operators to charge and manage an entire fleet directly from its case. At just 249 g, it stays under the 250 g threshold that many aviation authorities set for the lightest drone class, which can simplify transport and regulatory approvals in many markets.

Precision performance, show after show

On performance days, the EMO Mini is built for back-to-back shows, with a fast turnaround between flights. A minimum flight spacing of 0.8 m allows denser formations and sharper, more detailed patterns in the sky, while dual-vision positioning combined with full-band RTK navigation keeps every drone precisely on its mark.

Reliable in the field, vivid in the sky

Rated IP53 and equipped with self-heating, the EMO Mini can operate in light rain and low temperatures, and its 360° full-color dual lighting produces vivid, richly colored imagery visible from every angle.

Proven at the highest level

High Great brings a substantial track record to the product: the company has delivered more than 30,000 shows across 300+ cities, holds 8 Guinness World Records, and has performed at the Paris Olympics, Osaka Expo, and Beijing Winter Olympics.

Get a quote

The EMO Mini is priced at $750 per unit based on an order of 2,100 units.

About High Great Innovation

High Great Innovation develops drone formation and light-show systems for large-scale outdoor performances, with a track record that includes 8 Guinness World Records and shows in 300+ cities worldwide. Learn more at www.hg-fly.com.

SOURCE High Great Innovation