High Great's Three Flagship Drones Redefine Global Drone Show Standards

High Great Unveils Three Flagship Drones, Raising the Bar for the Global Drone Light Show Industry

New lineup spans an FAA-friendly outdoor swarm drone, a palm-sized indoor model, and a payload-ready aerial performer.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global supplier of drone formation show equipment, High Great Innovation continues to drive technological advancements in formation flight. This release highlights the outdoor lightweight formation drone — EMO Mini — alongside complementary solutions for indoor and payload-based applications.

1. EMO Mini: Outdoor Lightweight Formation Drone

Weighing only 249g (8.8 oz), it is the lightest outdoor formation drone on the market. The minimum in-air flight spacing can be reduced to 0.8 meters (about 2.6 feet). Equipped with dual vision positioning and full-band RTK navigation, it supports case charging and takeoff, with storage space reduced to just 30% of traditional models. Featuring IP53 protection and a self-heating system, it can operate normally in light rain and low-temperature environments. It also features a new dual lighting system with 360° full-color display. Launch pricing starts at RMB 4,998 (approximately USD $685) per unit, with a minimum fleet order of 2,100 units — a configuration sized for full-scale show producers.

2. Fylo Mini: Indoor Micro Formation Drone

Weighing only 48 grams (1.7 oz), the Fylo Mini is engineered for indoor venues and close-proximity audience experiences. A full-coverage protective cage and centimeter-accurate wireless indoor 3D positioning make it safe and reliable for theaters, arenas, immersive installations, and brand activations where audiences sit within arm's reach of the action.

3. RIFF: Multi-Function Payload Drone

RIFF is purpose-built for aerial performances that go beyond light alone. The platform supports modular payloads — including pyrotechnics, illuminated lanterns, and theatrical haze emitters — letting show designers blend traditional stagecraft with synchronized swarm flight in a single production.

Quick Selection

Product Best Use Case Core Highlights EMO Mini Large-scale outdoor shows Lightest body, smallest spacing, efficient transport Fylo Mini Indoor & close-to-audience Ultimate safety, ultra-quiet, flexible deployment RIFF Payload-based creative shows Fireworks/sky lanterns/smoke — one drone, unlimited creativity

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Website: https://www.hg-fly.com/

SOURCE High Great Innovation