High-Performing Provider Designation Offers Health Plan Members Greater Choice

New American Specialty Health Plans of CA Program Sets Stage for Enhanced Chiropractic and Acupuncture Care and Improved Member Satisfaction

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health Plans of CA (ASHP) is launching its High‑Performing Provider Designation (HPPD) program for health plans in California looking to give members additional information as they look for chiropractic and acupuncture care.

"The High‑Performing Provider Designation program reflects our long‑standing commitment to improving the member experience, health outcomes, and affordability for members," said ASH founder and CEO George DeVries. "We're proud to offer a solution that elevates the member experience and strengthens member trust."

American Specialty Health Plans of CA’s High-Performing Provider Designation program will help California health plan members identify designated chiropractors and acupuncturists who meet enhanced standards for evidence-based conservative care, patient satisfaction, clinic quality and communication.

Through the HPPD program, ASHP identifies and designates qualifying chiropractors and acupuncturists as High‑Performing Providers within the comprehensive ASHP network. Built from data gathered within ASHP's robust clinical performance analytics and provider oversight model, the HPPD program identifies providers who meet enhanced standards with a focus on member experience. These are providers who exceed criteria beyond traditional clinical quality and utilization‑management oversight processes.

By identifying a select subset of providers, from within the overall network, who consistently demonstrate outstanding conservative‑care delivery, strong patient satisfaction, absence of complaints, high‑quality clinic environments, high volume of ASHP members treated, and effective patient communication, ASHP can enhance existing health plan networks by highlighting providers who meet these higher standards for members and referring physicians.

"Our data collection and analytics systems give us insight into how providers deliver care, which we can use to select providers who stand out in evidence‑based care delivery, patient satisfaction, and consistency," said Joseph Dabbs, senior vice president of health services administration at ASHP. "These are clinicians who members and health plans can trust for best-in-class chiropractic and acupuncture care."

In essence, the HPPD program offers health plans a differentiated solution tailored to today's value‑based expectations:

Enhanced Member Experience & Satisfaction: Members receive care from providers who demonstrate consistently strong outcomes and effective provider-patient interactions.

Members receive care from providers who demonstrate consistently strong outcomes and effective provider-patient interactions. Improved Cost Predictability & Reduced High ‑ Cost Utilization: ASHP's integrated conservative‑care programs have demonstrated 10% – 56% reductions in MSK costs from performance monitoring and effective contracting, giving plans a proven pathway to lower spend while maintaining high‑touch service.

ASHP's integrated conservative‑care programs have demonstrated 10% – 56% reductions in MSK costs from performance monitoring and effective contracting, giving plans a proven pathway to lower spend while maintaining high‑touch service. A Curated, Data ‑ Backed Provider Designation: Provider selection leverages ASHP's Clinical Performance System (CPS), which evaluates evidence‑based practice compliance, satisfaction metrics, and quality indicators across its network.

Provider selection leverages ASHP's Clinical Performance System (CPS), which evaluates evidence‑based practice compliance, satisfaction metrics, and quality indicators across its network. Strategic Differentiation: The HPPD program helps plans distinguish themselves with premium MSK outcomes—positioned as a high‑performance product delivering patient care excellence.

The HPPD program helps plans distinguish themselves with premium MSK outcomes—positioned as a high‑performance product delivering patient care excellence. Conservative Care: The program's focus on evidence‑based, conservative care also helps members avoid unnecessary surgeries, advanced imaging, and prescription medications, enabling safer and more cost‑effective treatment options.

"We built this program around what matters most to members: quality, outcomes, and experience," Dabbs said. "The result is a provider subset aligned with conservative‑care best practices demonstrated to positively impact member journeys."

By delivering stronger alignment and support for these select practitioners, ASHP will be offering key advantages to providers, too. Those who participate in this exclusive HPPD program will gain increased visibility. They will also benefit from access to ASHP's advanced analytics and reporting, which provide valuable performance report-card insights and educational resources based on peer-reviewed, evidence‑based criteria.

The HPPD program is an additional enhancement to the company's proprietary CPS program which maintains the existing ASHP utilization management requirements, provider contracts, and network participation. HPPD providers are a designated subset of the same robust networks that are currently available today. The designation serves as an informational indicator.

DeVries said, "This is a well-rounded offering for health plans, providers, and members alike. Participating health plan members can choose to receive consistently outstanding care delivered by providers specifically chosen for their high standards of quality, welcoming clinic environments, and exceptional bedside manners. This really aligns with what we are trying to do as a company across the board."

About American Specialty Health

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, George DeVries, states "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making health care more affordable, simpler, and accessible." American Specialty Health Plans of CA (ASHP) is a fully owned corporate subsidiary of ASH. ASHP is licensed by California's Department of Managed Health Care as a specialized health care service plan for chiropractic and acupuncture.

Through its subsidiaries, ASH offers both clinical and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 129,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios.

ASH offers a comprehensive PT/OT program to improve member accessibility to high-quality, low-cost PT/OT services. The foundation of ASH's PT/OT program is our national provider network that offers access to in-clinic, at-home, and mobile PT/OT services. In addition, ASH offers its Digital MSK Platform that provides members with options to access online self-care recovery tools. ASH's Digital MSK Platform is offered alongside ASH's Virtual PT/OT program nationally. Our Virtual PT/OT program provides members with access to hundreds of online credentialled, live PTs and OTs nationally to help members with their treatment and recovery. These PT and OT services provide a comprehensive fully accessible PT/OT program nationally for eligible members.

ASH's Site-of-Care Hospital Outpatient PT/OT program is designed to ensure members are receiving PT/OT services from the most appropriate, low-cost PT/OT providers whether they be Hospital Outpatient PT/OTs, Network-based In-Clinic, At-Home or Mobile PT/OTs and Virtual Online PTs and OTs.

ASH provides MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions. ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities.

ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies. ASH is a trusted partner with hundreds of health plans covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contact:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated