American Specialty Health Expands Network Capabilities by Including Home-Based and Mobile PT/OT Services

Enhancement Provides Broader Access and Convenience for Health Plan Members

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH) broadened the scope of physical and occupational therapy (PT/OT) delivery for health plan members in April with the addition of home-based and mobile services within its current network. The update marks a significant change to increase access, flexibility, convenience, and patient-focused care.

The American Specialty Health home‑based and mobile physical and occupational therapy model reflects a growing emphasis across the healthcare industry to meet patients where they are and focus on functional activities that integrate into daily life.

"This launch represents an important milestone in ASH's journey to develop and implement a truly comprehensive, national physical and occupational therapy program," said ASH President and CEO George DeVries. "By extending care beyond the clinic and into the home and community, we are better aligned with how our members live, move, and recover—without replacing or disrupting in–clinic care."

DeVries added, "This approach allows ASH to rapidly scale access while maintaining consistency in clinical standards, network management, and administrative oversight."

The network addition expands service delivery from a subset of ASH's established in-clinic PT/OT provider network of more than 80,000 contracted physical and occupational therapists nationwide as well as additional PT/OT providers that specialize in at-home and mobile PT/OT services. The new offering provides care at an additional 13 designated places of service, including in homes and:

Schools and educational settings

Homeless shelters

Gyms

Retirement and senior living communities

Assisted living and nursing facilities

Workplaces

Other accessible locations

The ASH home–based and mobile PT/OT model reflects a growing emphasis across the healthcare industry to meet patients where they are and, when it comes to treatment, focus on functional activities that integrate into daily life – a priority recently reinforced by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).

"Physical and occupational therapy is most effective when it reflects how people actually move and function in their daily lives," said Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD, MPH, PT, who is the senior vice president of clinical quality evaluation and digital self-care solutions at ASH. "This model aligns closely with the direction of the professions and supports patient–focused, functional care."

A key distinction of ASH's home–based and mobile PT/OT service inclusion is that it is not the same as home health care. Traditional home health services are limited to patients who are homebound, while ASH's model empowers health plans to provide outpatient PT and OT delivered in alternative settings when clinically appropriate and in the best interest of their members. Additionally, members can schedule appointments with their providers at times and locations that fit their daily routines, making it easier to access care where and when it is needed most.

These physical and occupational therapy services are administered alongside ASH's existing in–clinic programs. Service eligibility, place–of–service indicators, and billing requirements are integrated into ASH's existing clinical and administrative infrastructure.

"Our home–based and mobile PT/OT network allows care to happen in real–world environments—homes, workplaces, and community settings—without being limited to homebound patients—enhancing relevance, engagement, and continuity of care," said Dr. Bjornaraa. "This network allows us to meet patients where they are—literally— while maintaining the same national standards our clients expect from ASH."

Home–based services are provided in a member's residence, while mobile services allow providers to deliver care at pre–set, approved locations that reduce access barriers and support patient choice.

This new addition adds to ASH's ecosystem of care solutions bringing:

Broader access to members

Patient–focused therapy aligned with daily function

Consistent network standards at national scale

A unified, flexible solution for diverse populations

Affordable health care services

DeVries said, "Our comprehensive solution brings together home-based, mobile, and in-office, as well as digital and virtual PT/OT care to deliver unparalleled flexibility for health plans, employers, and their members. By offering services in a member's residence, at pre-set approved locations, and through digital platforms, we reduce access barriers and empower patients with greater choice—ensuring they receive evidence-based care where it can most help them."

To learn more about the ASH comprehensive ecosystem, visit the company's Clinical Solutions page.

About American Specialty Health …

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, George DeVries, states "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making healthcare more affordable, simpler, and accessible."

Through its subsidiaries, ASH offers both clinical and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 129,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios. ASH also offers a Digital MSK Platform that provides members with options to access digital MSK self-care recovery tools. The Digital MSK Platform includes a national network of virtual PTs and OTs to support all our digital solutions programs. Our Site-of-Care Hospital Outpatient PT/OT program is designed to support health plans in delivering more cost-effective PT/OT services for their members. Providing MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions, ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities.

ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the "Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies." ASH is a trusted partner covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contacts:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health Inc.

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated