Highstreet Insurance Partners Showcases AI-Powered Data Platform Transforming the Insurance Experience

Built on the Databricks Data + AI Platform, ora enables faster agency integration, deeper client insights, and a consistent One Highstreet Experience.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners (Highstreet) one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and financial service firms in the US, announced today how its proprietary digital intelligence platform, ora, built using the Databricks Data + AI Platform, is transforming the way the organization serves clients, supports agency partners, and accelerates growth.

Since 2018, Highstreet has grown through partnerships with more than 200 independent insurance agencies to become one of the top 25 insurance brokerages in the United States. As the organization expanded, it recognized the need to connect data, analytics, intelligent automation, and AI to help every colleague deliver a consistent One Highstreet Experience (ONEHXP) while preserving the local relationships that define its community agency of choice strategy.

"Our goal is to deliver a consistent One Highstreet Experience (ONEHXP) for every colleague and client," said Emma Riza, Chief Operating Officer at Highstreet Insurance Partners. "Databricks provides the foundation that seamlessly connects data, analytics, intelligent automation, and AI to help us deliver that experience at scale."

ora brings together trusted data, analytics, intelligent automation, and AI in a single environment on Databricks, giving colleagues timely insights directly within their daily workflows. The platform helps identify renewal opportunities, cross-sell recommendations, and client service priorities, enabling teams to act more quickly and consistently.

Among the results:

Integrated data across more than 200 agency partnerships.

Connected more than 3,000 colleagues through a unified data and AI platform.

Reduced new agency data onboarding from as much as six months to less than two weeks.

Enabled near-immediate visibility into new partners' books of business, accelerating client service and operational insights.

"Community Agency of Choice" remains central to Highstreet's strategy. By giving local teams better information rather than replacing their expertise, ora strengthens relationships while allowing colleagues to spend more time serving clients and supporting their communities.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.