Todd Macumber Joins Highstreet Insurance Partners as Chief Growth Officer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today that Todd Macumber has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Macumber will lead Business Development and Industry Solutions, while also overseeing Loss Control and Claims Management. He will report to James Hutchinson, Chief Commercial Officer & President, Specialty and will be based out of Highstreet's Chicago office.

Todd Macumber, Chief Growth Officer of Highstreet Insurance Partners Inc.

Macumber brings deep operational and strategic leadership experience to Highstreet. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Lines at Hub International, where he was responsible for driving performance, enhancing client service models, and leading large-scale growth initiatives across the commercial platform.

At Highstreet, Macumber will focus on accelerating organic growth, expanding specialized industry capabilities, and strengthening the firm's client-centric service offerings within its' Market Solutions team. His oversight of Loss Control and Claims Management will further align risk management, advocacy, and proactive advisory services to deliver measurable value to clients.

"Todd's experience building high-performing teams and scalable growth strategies makes him an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team," said Scott Wick, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to connect industry specialization and operational excellence will be instrumental as we continue to expand our national footprint," added Hutchinson.

Macumber is widely respected for his collaborative leadership style and ability to translate strategy into execution. His appointment underscores Highstreet's commitment to investing in top-tier talent to support long-term growth and enhanced client outcomes.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.myhighstreet.com.

