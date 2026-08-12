HiLabs Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

The recognition reflects HiLabs' rapid growth, as health plans across the U.S. accelerate adoption of its healthcare-native AI platform, built on clean and timely provider data.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, a leading healthcare data intelligence company, announced today its second consecutive qualification for the Inc. 5000 list, the most recognized annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. In a business environment defined by economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and intense competition, sustained growth requires more than a single strong year. Back-to-back recognition reflects consistent execution, continued customer trust, and the ability to scale while addressing a problem that continues to grow in complexity.

For HiLabs, the momentum behind this recognition is evident in the scale of its customer partnerships. Over the past two years, the company has added leading national and regional health plans to its AI platform, deepening relationships across all lines of business in all 50 states. Today, HiLabs serves six of the top ten health plans in the United States, along with numerous regional carriers. The company has also secured several strategic customer engagements, including a major contract with one of the nation's largest government organizations, details will be announced soon. Together, these partnerships put HiLabs' technology behind the healthcare journeys of over 150 million Americans, representing more than half of all insured people in the United States.

This momentum reflects a broader shift taking place across healthcare. As health plans face rising administrative costs, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and growing expectations to improve member experience, the need for a clean and timely data foundation has never been greater.

At the heart of that transformation is one persistent challenge: payer-provider friction. Fragmented provider data, disconnected workflows, and administrative complexity continue to create billions of dollars in avoidable costs across the healthcare system while delaying care for patients. From inaccurate provider directories and credentialing bottlenecks to network adequacy gaps and inefficient contract management, every breakdown in provider intelligence creates friction that impacts health plans, providers, and ultimately the patients they serve.

HiLabs was founded on a simple belief: clean and timely data can help resolve the most difficult challenges in healthcare. As the healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve, the company's vision is to provide the trusted AI infrastructure that enables every health plan and provider to operate from the same accurate, continuously updated source of truth. By transforming fragmented data into trusted intelligence, HiLabs aims to help create a more connected healthcare system where better decisions improve operations, strengthen collaboration, and ultimately expand access to care.

"Being recognized once is an achievement. Being recognized twice tells us we're building something that continues to matter," said Amit Garg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of HiLabs. "Health plans are done tolerating fragmented provider data as the cost of doing business, and they're turning to us to fix it. Every customer we serve, every workflow we improve, and every data gap we close moves the industry one step closer to a healthcare system that works the way it should, for health plans, providers, and ultimately patients. This recognition reflects the impact our team is making every day, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar."

No milestone happens in isolation. HiLabs is deeply grateful to the customers who continue to place their trust in its technology, the strategic partners who have helped accelerate its growth, and the employees whose talent, dedication, and unwavering belief in the company's mission have shaped every step of this journey. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to HiLabs. As the company celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to advancing healthcare through healthcare-native AI built on a foundation of clean, timely provider data, helping the industry deliver better care.

About HiLabs

HiLabs is a healthcare data intelligence company on a mission to eliminate payer-provider friction across health plan operations. Its MCheck® platform combines healthcare-native AI with deep operational intelligence to improve provider data accuracy, streamline credentialing and compliance, optimize network adequacy, automate provider outreach, and strengthen contract governance. Trusted by leading national and regional health plans, HiLabs helps organizations reduce administrative complexity, maintain audit-ready provider intelligence, and improve access to care at scale. For more information, visit www.hilabs.com or contact us.

About Inc.

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SOURCE HiLabs