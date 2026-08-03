Hilco Real Estate, LLC Brings the Baymont by Wyndham Lubbock - Downtown Civic Center to Market Through Bankruptcy Sale

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, a practice of Hilco Global--a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, is pleased to announce its latest hospitality offering, the Baymont by Wyndham Lubbock – Downtown Civic Center. This 138-room, two-story hotel is situated in downtown Lubbock's Opportunity Zone at 601 Avenue Q, Lubbock, Texas. Benefiting from strong regional fundamentals and a central location, the property offers both immediate operational potential and long-term redevelopment flexibility.

The Baymont by Wyndham Lubbock – Downtown Civic Center, a 138-room hotel in downtown Lubbock, Texas.

Originally built in 1976 and renovated in 2021, this 50,645± SF hotel is situated on two parcels totaling 3.11± AC, includes the adjacent restaurant and currently operates under the Baymont by Wyndham franchise. The property offers a variety of guest-focused amenities, including an outdoor pool, business center, complimentary Wi-Fi, outdoor gathering spaces and 99 surface parking spaces. The hotel also features pet-friendly accommodations and ADA accessible amenities, enhancing its appeal to travelers.

Lubbock has emerged as the economic, educational and healthcare hub of the South Plains region. Anchored by Texas Tech University, which reported a record enrollment of 42,455 students in 2025, the market generates consistent demand for lodging, housing and supporting services from students, faculty, visitors and university-related events. Beyond the university, Lubbock benefits from a diversified economy supported by healthcare, regional commerce, tourism and entertainment, creating year-round demand drivers. In the past two decades, the city welcomed approximately 2.86 million visitors annually and generated roughly $297 million in direct visitor spending, underscoring its role as a regional destination for business, education and recreation.

Fronting Avenue Q, a major north-south corridor carrying approximately 21,739 vehicles per day, the property enjoys strong visibility and accessibility within the city's urban core. The surrounding three-mile trade area is home to approximately 70,779 residents, while the broader Lubbock market includes more than 264,000 residents. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is located approximately 11 miles away, supporting regional connectivity and visitor access. Nearby attractions include Jones AT&T Stadium, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and Lonestar Amphitheater, which collectively hosts sporting events, concerts, conventions and performances throughout the year.

Supported by continued enrollment growth and a steady flow of regional visitors, the property is well positioned for redevelopment as hospitality, student housing, multifamily or a mixed-use project designed to capitalize on Lubbock's evolving role as the commercial and institutional center of West Texas.

"The property's location offers investors multiple paths to create value," said Jamie Coté, senior director at Hilco Global. "Whether maintained as a hospitality asset or repositioned to meet evolving market needs, the offering provides access to a growing regional economy supported by a major university, expanding healthcare sector and diverse employment base."

The sale is subject to approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas (Lubbock), Bankruptcy Petition No: 25-50333-bwo11, In re: Sai Bhole-Nath Hotels, Inc. Bids are due by August 18 and must be submitted on the approved Purchase and Sale Agreement available for review and download from the Hilco Global real estate sales website.

Interested buyers should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Keith Worsham at (404) 514-0242 or [email protected], Weston Worsham at (404) 304-4993 or [email protected] and Jamie Coté at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC