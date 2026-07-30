Hilco Real Estate, LLC to Sell a Portfolio of 12 Notes Secured by Properties Across New York

NORTHBROOK, ILL., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC, a practice of Hilco Global--a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, has been retained to offer for sale a portfolio of 12 nonperforming bank notes with an unpaid principal balance exceeding $14.3 million. The notes are secured by multifamily and retail properties throughout Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, the Bronx and Yonkers, New York, and may be acquired individually, in customized packages or as a complete portfolio.

The portfolio is backed by collateral in established New York neighborhoods with strong long-term real estate fundamentals. Several of the properties are located near well-known demand drivers, including Prospect Park, Highland Park and Yankee Stadium, while others benefit from proximity to major transit lines, employment centers and neighborhood retail. The result is a diverse collection of collateral across markets that continue to attract residents, businesses and investment.

The loans are in various stages of foreclosure and default, giving investors multiple avenues to realize value. Buyers may pursue loan workouts, foreclosure, negotiated payoffs or ownership of the underlying real estate depending on their investment objectives. The ability to purchase the entire portfolio or select individual notes further enhances the offering's flexibility.

"This portfolio offers investors access to well-located collateral across several of New York's most established submarkets," said Christian Koulichkov, Senior Vice President at Hilco Real Estate. "The combination of flexible acquisition options, diverse collateral and multiple resolution strategies creates an attractive opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on both the strength of the underlying real estate and the upside associated with nonperforming debt."

Brooklyn, Upper Manhattan, the Bronx and Yonkers remain among the region's most active residential and mixed-use markets, supported by dense populations, extensive public transportation and high barriers to new development. These enduring market fundamentals continue to support long-term property values, strengthening the collateral that secures the portfolio.

Offers are due by 5:00 p.m. ET on August 13. Qualified investors may obtain due diligence materials and offering procedures by contacting Hilco Real Estate.

The sale of this hotel is being conducted subject to approval by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas (San Antonio), Case No. 5:26-bk-50689, In re: Tower Capital Group, LP, with bids due on August 12 by 5:00 p.m. (CT). Bids must be submitted using the documents available for review and download on the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website.

Interested bidders should review the requirements in order to participate in the bankruptcy sale process on the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website.

For all inquiries and to request an on-site inspection, please contact:

For additional details, due diligence access and terms of sale, visit Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC