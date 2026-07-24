Hilco Global Engaged by Stan Lee Holdings to Sell Rare & Valuable Intellectual Property Portfolio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company that delivers expert professional services and capital solutions to help clients maximize value and drive performance across the business lifecycle, is pleased to announce that its IP Services practice has been engaged by Stan Lee Holdings, Ltd. ("SLH") to sell a legendary portfolio of intellectual property developed by Stan Lee, the iconic "father of the super hero." Known as the Omniverse Collection created by Stan Lee, the portfolio represents a treasure trove of original characters and source material developed by Stan when he was leading Marvel Comics and when he built Stan Lee Entertainment – the first super hero animation studio created for the Internet age. This rare and valuable collection of Intellectual Property encompasses dozens of compelling super heroes and stories conceived by Stan from 1999 to 2001 as well as a franchise comprising over 50 well-known characters – the only franchise of Marvel-created characters not owned by Marvel. Full details of the collection, including the individual characters, franchises, and story properties it comprises, will be released in the coming weeks.

Omniverse Collection created by Stan Lee

Through this collaboration, Hilco Global will work alongside SLH and former EVP of Marvel Entertainment Shirrel Rhoades to find a new home for a body of largely underleveraged super hero and other characters, as well as world-building intellectual property. Numerous supporting scripts, episodes, and development materials spanning Stan Lee's career are also part of the offering.

"The Omniverse Collection created by Stan Lee is one of the most significant super hero IP offerings of the decade," said Eric Hurwitz, Senior Director of the Hilco Global IP Services practice. "This large, diverse portfolio presents the opportunity to capitalize on untapped material with an unmatched pedigree. A buyer essentially has a blank slate to bring these characters to fans worldwide and expand on Stan Lee's legacy. Hilco Global is thrilled to bring these assets to market, leveraging deep experience across intellectual property and media valuation, licensing, and transaction execution."

Among the intellectual property being offered is a hidden gem; a connected entertainment universe of Stan Lee's own creation. "This one-of-a-kind IP collection illustrates just how far ahead Stan was in understanding the future of entertainment," observed Shirrel Rhoades, who was handpicked by Stan Lee to succeed him as publisher of Marvel. "What we're bringing to market isn't a collection of isolated ideas. It's pieces of one larger vision, a living digital universe in which characters can be created, experienced, and expanded across every form of media."

Parties can reach out to [email protected] to register interest. More information about the offering, the individual properties within the collection, and the sale process will become available soon.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and intellectual property sectors. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to transact. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC