Hill's Pet Nutrition and HABRI Partner to Advance the Science of the Human-Animal Bond

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Hill's Pet Nutrition today announced a new collaboration to advance their shared commitment to strengthening the human-animal bond.

"At Hill's Pet Nutrition, our mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets, and we are proud to partner with HABRI to support research that deepens our understanding of the many ways companion animals contribute to human health and well-being," said Yvonne Hsu, President of Hill's Pet Nutrition.

HABRI and Hill's Pet Nutrition are collaborating to advance their shared commitment to strengthening the human-animal bond.

Research shows that pets enhance our mental, physical and social health, with HABRI funding more than 60 projects to scientifically document these benefits. HABRI's work has shown that people who share strong bonds with their pets are more likely to engage in positive pet care behaviors, including providing their pets with higher-quality nutrition, visiting the veterinarian more regularly and spending even more time with their pets.

"Joining together, HABRI and Hill's Pet Nutrition will help pet owners and veterinarians better understand and leverage the bond for health at both ends of the leash," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "With the support of Hill's Pet Nutrition, HABRI will continue to expand the body of evidence that demonstrates the power of the human-animal bond to improve the health and well-being of people, pets and communities."

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org

Contact: Hayley Maynard

614-701-8205

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)