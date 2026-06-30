Hilltop Residential Welcomes Clay Hicks as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilltop Residential is pleased to announce that Clay Hicks will join the company in July as Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than two decades of multifamily leadership experience and a distinguished track record of building high-performing organizations, developing industry-leading talent, and driving operational excellence.

Hicks joins Hilltop from The Dinerstein Companies, where he most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer after previously serving as President of TDC Management. Working closely with ownership and executive leadership, he helped transform the organization by strengthening its culture, developing its people, and building the systems, leaders, and operational foundation that supported the company's significant growth.

Under Hicks' leadership, The Dinerstein Companies became one of the most recognized and highly regarded multifamily management companies in the country, recognized as the nation's No. 1 student housing management company and a top 10 conventional management company for resident experience and online reputation.

Prior to joining The Dinerstein Companies, Hicks spent a significant portion of his career in leadership roles with Greystar, ultimately serving as Managing Director of the Central South Region, where he helped oversee operations across more than 150 communities and 50,000 apartment homes.

"We are very excited to have Clay join our team while we are experiencing significant growth within our operating company," said Greg Finch, Founding Partner of Hilltop Residential. "Clay's expertise and decades of industry experience will help take our operating platform to the next level at Hilltop. By staying focused on resident satisfaction, property performance, and strategic execution, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities while maintaining the high standards our residents and investors expect."

"Clay's reputation in the multifamily industry speaks for itself," said David Wylie, Founding Partner of Hilltop Residential. "He has helped lead some of the most successful property management organizations in the country and has earned the trust of owners, investors, and industry leaders through decades of consistent performance, leadership, and service. What excites us most is his ability to build. He builds teams, develops leaders, strengthens culture, and creates organizations capable of sustained excellence. We are thrilled to welcome him to Hilltop and believe he will play a critical role in helping us build one of the premier multifamily operating platforms in the country."

Beyond his corporate leadership experience, Hicks is widely recognized as one of the multifamily industry's most respected leaders. He served as President of the Houston Apartment Association in 2020 and President of the Texas Apartment Association in 2022, helping guide both organizations and the broader industry through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership and contributions to the industry have earned him numerous accolades, including Houston Apartment Association Executive of the Year and becoming one of only a select few leaders to receive the Texas Apartment Association's Frank P. Finch Presidential Award.

"I've spent my career believing that great organizations are built by great people, strong cultures, and a commitment to continuous improvement. Having known David and Greg for many years, I've had the opportunity to watch Hilltop's growth firsthand and the exceptional culture they've built. What they and the entire Hilltop team have built is incredibly special, and I'm excited to help lead the next chapter together.

I look forward to partnering with David, Greg, and the entire Hilltop team to build on that success by investing in great people, strengthening an already outstanding culture, and delivering exceptional experiences for residents, associates, and investors."

As Chief Operating Officer, Hicks will oversee operational strategy and performance across Hilltop's growing portfolio while partnering closely with company leadership to strengthen culture, develop talent, enhance the resident experience, and support the company's continued expansion.

The addition of Hicks represents another important milestone in Hilltop Residential's continued growth as the company expands its footprint and invests in building best-in-class teams, communities, and resident experiences.

About Hilltop Residential

Hilltop Residential is an owner of multifamily real estate, operating across 15 markets in the southeastern United States. Through a vertically integrated platform, the firm combines relationship-driven deal sourcing with hands-on operating expertise to drive superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hilltop Residential currently manages a $3 billion portfolio (13,300 units).

SOURCE Hilltop Residential