Hilltop Residential Closes $288 Million Fund VI, Marking Largest Fundraise to Date

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilltop Residential ("Hilltop" or the "Firm"), a vertically integrated multifamily investment manager, today announced the final close of Hilltop Growth Fund VI ("Fund VI"), with $288 million in total commitments, marking the largest fundraise in the Firm's history.

"Our strategy remains consistent: Acquire high-quality assets in growth markets where we can create value through operational improvements, capital enhancements, and disciplined asset management," said Greg Finch, Managing Partner of Hilltop Residential. "Today's capital markets dislocation is creating an attractive entry point for well-capitalized operators, enabling us to acquire high-quality communities at compelling bases." By targeting markets characterized by robust population growth, diversifying employment bases, and favorable business climates, Hilltop aims to capitalize on the structural tailwinds driving multifamily demand across the region. Hilltop expects Fund VI to acquire approximately $1.5-$2.0 billion in gross asset value (GAV).

"We are incredibly proud to announce the final close of Fund VI. Closing our largest fund to date in one of the most challenging capital formation environments we've seen reflects the trust our partners have in our platform and our ability to capitalize on today's multifamily opportunity set," added David Wylie, Managing Partner of Hilltop Residential.

Fund VI received strong support from a diverse group of institutional and private capital partners. The investor base includes endowments and foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, national RIA platforms, and family offices, reflecting continued confidence in Hilltop's investment philosophy and operating platform.

With capital commitments fully secured, Hilltop will continue to build out Fund VI's portfolio with nine assets acquired to date and additional pipeline opportunities already identified. Hilltop expects to reach full deployment within the next two years.

About Hilltop Residential

Hilltop Residential is an owner of multifamily real estate, operating across 15 markets in the southeastern United States. Through a vertically integrated platform, the Firm combines relationship-driven deal sourcing with hands-on operating expertise to drive superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hilltop Residential currently manages a $3 billion portfolio (13,000 units).

SOURCE Hilltop Residential