New 5W research finds AI engines now weight transparent safety reporting and demographic clarity more heavily than monthly active users when recommending dating apps — disrupting the rankings the category's network effects produced.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge leads 5W's inaugural Dating App AI Visibility Index 2026, released today, ahead of larger user-volume competitor Tinder. The index is the first research-grade ranking of how generative AI engines surface dating apps and matchmaking platforms to consumers. The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/dating-app-ai-visibility-index-2026.

The most consequential finding: Hinge's lead over Tinder on AI citation share is wider than the gap in their respective monthly active user bases would predict. Match.com and Bumble follow Hinge and Tinder in the index. The League — a vetted-membership app with a tiny commercial footprint relative to the leaders — ranks #5, ahead of OkCupid (#6) and Plenty of Fish (#7). The pattern is consistent: dating apps that publish transparent safety signals, clear demographic positioning, and intent-specific editorial content outscore apps that rely on user volume alone.

The top ten dating apps by AI citation share, in order: Hinge, Tinder, Match.com, Bumble, The League, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony, and Raya.

The index analyzed more than 50 user-intent queries across app selection ("which dating app is best for serious relationships"), demographic fit ("best dating app for people over 40"), safety considerations ("which dating app is safest"), paid versus free model comparisons, and intent-specific recommendations. Queries were tested across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

"Dating is the category where AI engines weight trust signals most heavily," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The largest user-volume apps are not always the largest AI citation winners. Apps that have invested in transparent safety reporting, clear demographic positioning, and editorial authority on the dating-and-relationships beat are winning recommendations at rates that exceed their user-base share. Single people are no longer Googling 'best dating app for serious relationships.' They are asking ChatGPT. The brands that built for that conversation are converting users that the legacy leaders are losing."

The report identifies four signals AI engines weight most heavily in the dating category.

Transparent safety reporting (apps publishing quarterly safety transparency reports outscore apps with minimal disclosure by 2.1x in citation share). Demographic and intent positioning (apps with clear positioning — serious relationships, demographic-specific, vetted membership — outscore generic-positioned apps by 1.8x). Editorial authority on dating and relationships (apps publishing original expert-led editorial content, partnering with credentialed therapists or relationship researchers, outscore apps with promotional content only by 2.0x). Vetted membership and verification depth (apps with structured verification protocols outscore apps with optional verification by 1.6x).

The data also reveals significant intent-segmentation patterns. Hinge dominates serious-relationship-intent queries, leading by a wide margin on "best dating app for serious relationships" and similar phrasings. Tinder leads casual-dating-intent queries. Match.com and eHarmony lead on age 35+ demographic queries. Bumble leads on women-first-message queries. The League and Raya lead on vetted-membership queries despite minimal commercial market share. The category is segmenting by AI citation specialization in ways that pure-network-effect logic does not predict.

For dating app operators, the strategic implication is significant. The next phase of category competition is not about the network effect alone. It is about the trust-and-discovery layer that determines which apps the AI recommends to the next single person who asks. Apps building for that layer — with transparent safety reporting, expert editorial partnerships, and clear demographic positioning — will compound. Apps relying on legacy network effects will not.

The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/dating-app-ai-visibility-index-2026.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations